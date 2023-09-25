Submit Release
The Clever Baby is Awarded a U.S. Patent For Its Plane-Shaped Teether and Dispenser, Jet

The Clever Baby, LLC has been awarded a utility patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office For Its Plane-Shaped Teether and Dispenser, Jet!

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Clever Baby, LLC is thrilled to announce it has been awarded a utility patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its first product Jet, a plane-shaped teether and dispenser all-in-one.

The Clever Baby is founded by serial entrepreneurs, Mike and Tricia Meyer, and recently launched its first product Jet – an innovative combination teether and dispenser! The duo thought of the idea when feeding their sixth baby, J.J.! The plane-shaped teether is the perfect shape to allow baby to get relief to back teeth and can be chilled to soothe sore gums. The shape of the teether makes it easy for baby to hold onto and it has raised surfaces for sensory stimulation. The dispenser can be used with medicine or baby food purees and has tsp and mL markings for accuracy and tracking. Jet makes giving medicine a breeze and feeding baby so much fun!

“Securing the utility patent not only allows us to protect our innovative combination teether and dispenser for babies,” says Co-Founder, Tricia Meyer, “it also puts us in a great position to enter into strategic partnerships with a list of amazing companies we have in mind!”

“As a business lawyer and serial entrepreneur, I truly understand the immense value this patent has,” says Meyer, “and to think this is the beginning of our journey and the first of many clever products that we bring to market is so exciting!”

The U.S. patent is the first patent awarded to The Clever Baby, and other patent applications are pending in the United States, Canada, UK/EU and Australia.

The Clever Baby is committed to developing clever products for parents that create magical moments for babies and kids. Learn more about The Clever Baby at www.thecleverbaby.com.

