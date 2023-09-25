LESLIE’S, INC. (NASDAQ: LESL) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Leslie’s, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:



Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of Leslie’s, Inc. (“Leslie’s” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LESL) between February 5, 2021 and July 13, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 7, 2023 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s growth was caused by customers over-purchasing products to stockpile in case of a chemical shortage; (2) such sales inflated revenues and earnings and were not indicative of durable and sustainable demand or financial growth; (3) the Company took advantage of chemical shortages by urging customers to stock up on the products because Leslie’s could not “guarantee availability” of chemicals in the future; and (4) any slowdown in sales was not a normalization of past seasonality, but was due to the prior excess stockpiling.

On July 13, 2023, the Company pre-released preliminary results for the third quarter of 2023. Specifically, Leslie’s revealed that sales in the third quarter of 2023 had declined by 12%, the Company’s earnings per share for the quarter was 42% below analysts’ estimates, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization was now between $124 to $128 million – well below the prior forecast of $197 million. Additionally, after reaffirming its fiscal 2023 guidance the previous two quarters, Leslie’s slashed its financial outlook by up to 60% for the remainder of the year. In addition, as part of this pre-release and the sudden drop in guidance, Leslie’s announced that its Chief Financial Officer Steven M. Weddell would be stepping down from his post effective August 7, 2023.

On this news, Leslie’s common stock fell $2.82 per share, or approximately 29.6%, to close at $6.70 per share on July 14, 2023.

