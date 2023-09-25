Motobyo® Partners with Premier National Brands to Give Advantages to Everyday People Buying & Selling Used Cars
Motobyo® partners with major national brands like Meineke, Midas and Firestone to give both used car buyers and sellers added value.
Ron Averett is the Chief Executive Officer of Motobyo®, the automotive marketplace powerhouse designed for everyday consumers, not dealers.s.
Including Firestone, Midas, Meineke, CARFAX, Acertus, Credible and More
We have partnered with many of the top automotive industry brands to deliver for Motobyo customers the ultimate value.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motobyo® partners with major national brands like Meineke, Midas and Firestone to give both used car buyers and sellers added value.
— Ron Averett, Motobyo CEO
“We have partnered with many of the top automotive industry brands to deliver for Motobyo customers the ultimate value,” said Motobyo Chief Executive Officer Ron Averett. “Why would we try to recreate all the good things that premier brands like Firestone, Midas, Meineke, CARFAX and our other partners do that already do a fantastic job at what they do? Partnerships like these allow Motobyo to focus on providing the best technology and resources to connect buyers to sellers directly, eliminating all the inefficiencies that have been baked into the system since Henry Ford introduced the Model T in 1908. We are giving power back to the consumer and empowering all to succeed.”
An amazing portfolio of major national brands are partners with Motobyo, providing products and services including vehicle inspections, financing, warranty and protection programs, insurance, titling, vehicle history, customer identification and verification, shipping and transportation.
The Motobyo partner network includes:
• Firestone, Midas, Meineke and Wrench / Lemon Squad for vehicle inspection and repairs.
• Credible, for auto lending.
• The Zebra, for auto insurance.
• Acertus, for 50-state DMV services.
• North American Auto Care (NAAC), for extended vehicle protection.
• UShip, for vehicle transport.
• CARFAX and Auto Check, for vehicle history reporting.
• Ekata, for customer identification and verification.
• Citizens Bank, for payment protection.
In addition, Motobyo has partnered with over 45 dealerships that serve as Motobyo Partner Buying Centers in cities throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, with additional locations in suburban Washington, D.C., Birmingham, Alabama; Pittsford, New York; and Chicago, Illinois. More locations are coming into the network rapidly.
This summer, Motobyo enhanced their patent-pending pricing tool with the addition of vehicle data from J.D. Power, bringing almost 100 years of data to the already robust pricing tool. Working with J.D. Power, Motobyo gives buyers and sellers greater insight into the value of their vehicles.
Motobyo is currently in a capital raise campaign for accredited investors with industry leader Fundable. The burgeoning auto industry tech leader is raising $4 million to power the future growth of Motobyo, including expansion into other regions of the United States.
To learn more about Motobyo visit https://motobyo.com.
© 2023 Motobyo. Motobyo® is a registered trademark of Motologiq, Inc.
Jim DeLorenzo
Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations
+1 215-266-5943
jim@jhdenterprises.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Motobyo CEO Ron Averett interview