NA Chairman Huệ meets Bulgarian counterpart in Sofia to discuss strengthening ties

VIETNAM, September 25 - HÀ NỘI — Bulgarian National Assembly President Rosen Zhelyazkov welcomed his Vietnamese counterpart Vương Đình Huệ in Sofia on Monday, highlighting the bilateral relations that have been built for over 70 years between the two countries.

NA Chairman Huệ said that Vietnamese people have always treasured Bulgaria’s support in war time and today.

The European country was one of the first to establish diplomatic ties with Việt Nam, and has provided training to over 30,000 Vietnamese nationals, including many senior officials such as former NA Chairman Nguyễn Sinh Hùng and former Vice President Nguyễn Thị Doan.

Believing that the Vietnamese NA Chairman’s visit will be a milestone for bilateral relations, the two leaders agreed to strengthen delegation exchanges, especially in high-level leadership as well as the ministerial, sectoral and local levels.

Their NA agencies will also further cooperate and work together to implement agreements between the two countries.

Việt Nam and Bulgaria will coordinate and provide assistance to each other in regional and international forums such as the United Nations (UN), the European Union (EU), ASEAN, as well as the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly and the European Parliament.

Acknowledging the positive growth in trade cooperation and aiming to improve trade balance, the two legislators agreed on implementing agreements within the framework of bilateral ties and the EU.

The two countries are also expected to facilitate market access for each other’s exports and expand cooperation to new areas that fit their development demands, such as processing and manufacturing, advanced technology, innovation, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, maritime logistics, education and training, and tourism.

NA Chairman Huệ also expressed his gratitude towards the Bulgarian NA for ratifying the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), which will create a legal foundation for businesses from the two countries to further cooperate in the future.

Bulgarian NA President Zhelyazkov added that Việt Nam and Bulgaria need to take advantage of the benefits that EVIPA brings, with possible joint ventures for exports to both countries or a third market.

Discussing the cooperation between the two legislative bodies, the two leaders said that more knowledge and experience exchanges should be conducted between specialised committees and the parliamentary friendship groups, in addition to better coordination at multilateral forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Asia-Europe Parliamentary Partnership (ASEP).

The two NA leaders also agreed that disputes and conflicts should be addressed through peaceful means and based on international laws and the UN Charter.

NA Chairman Huệ asked that Bulgaria continue to support ASEAN’s stance and central role regarding the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) issues.

The Bulgarian top legislator said that the European country gives high regard to Việt Nam’s position in the region and foreign policy of “dialogue instead of disputes”, treasuring relations with neighbouring countries while also promote cooperation with major partners, contributing to peace and stability in the region and the world.

Following the talks, the two NA leaders signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation between the Vietnamese and Bulgarian legislative bodies, which took effect immediately and replaced the former document signed on April 16, 2012.

A signing ceremony was also held for the agreements on parliamentary, cultural and local cooperation with their attendance. — VNS