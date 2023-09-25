Automotive Differential Market Poised to Grow $32,293.6 million by 2030- BorgWarner, Eaton, Hyundai, JTEKT, Linamar

Automotive Differential Market Size, Analysis, Value, Share 2030- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive differential is a part of the front and/or rear axle assembly that has an important function in a vehicle by allowing the movement of wheels at various speeds. It is a component of an automotive driveline, that distributes torque and power to the wheels in executing driving operations. The primary function of this system is to deliver proportional RPMs between two connected wheels. Moreover, the sale of differential assemblies is strongly influenced by automotive production activities across the globe. These procurements are completed through contracts and agreements between original equipment manufacturers and differential assemblies’ manufacturers.

Asia-Pacific and Europe are leading consumers of automotive differential, and this trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. India is developing at a significant rate, as a result of government initiatives, such as self-reliant India, to boost its manufacturing activities and enhance the outlook for automotive manufacturers.

The global automotive differential market was valued at $20,530.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $32,293.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7%.

The factors, such as increase in penetration of AWD and 4WD vehicles, and rise in demand for commercial vehicles, and lightweight & high-performance automotive components drive the growth of the global automotive differential market. However, increase in production of vehicles with in-wheel electric motors as well as decrease in production and sales of automotive are expected to restrain market growth t during the forecast period. Moreover, development of electronically limited- slip differentials, increase in demand from developing countries, and contract/agreement winning are the key strategies adopted by the key players to gain a competitive advantage while production of electronically limited-slip differentials is expected to supplement the global automotive differential market growth. These factors, however are expected to provide a better opportunity for the market growth soon.

The sale of the automotive differential is directly associated with automotive production and sales activities across the globe. The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the growth of the automotive differential industry, owing to commute restrictions and poor financial performance of the market players in 2020. The COVID-19 crisis is causing uncertainty in the automotive differential market by delaying supply chains, hampering business growth, generating uncertain demand scenarios, and increasing panic among the customer segments.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. China led the global automotive differential industry share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the wide presence of automotive manufacturers across the country.

The key players profiled in the report are American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. (AAM), BorgWarner Inc., Dana Incorporated, Eaton, Hyundai Wia Corporation, JTEKT Corporation, Linamar Corporation, Melrose Industries PLC, Schaeffler Group, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

