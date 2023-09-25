Yost Sues Hamilton County ‘Contractor,’ Alleging Deceptive Practices

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a “home-improvement contractor” in Hamilton County who allegedly swindled six consumers out of more than $35,500.

The lawsuit, filed in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court, accuses Brian Hamilton, who did business as Hamilton Construction, of multiple violations of the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act and the Ohio Home Solicitation Sales Act.

“It was Brian Hamilton in Hamilton County with Hamilton Construction – but, unlike the fictitious crimes in a game of Clue, Brian Hamilton’s wrongdoing was real, with real victims,” Yost said. “Don’t play games with Ohioans’ hard earned money.”

According to Yost’s lawsuit, Hamilton Construction solicited general contracting business in Hamilton County through various referral websites, including Angi.com and Thumbtack.com. It had no brick-and-mortar location and was not registered with the Ohio Secretary of State to do business in the state.

Yost’s Consumer Protection Section fielded six complaints against Hamilton Construction from consumers who were cheated out of more than $35,557.50 from contracts signed with Hamilton between July 2022 and June 2023.

The suit alleges that Hamilton accepted payments from the customers but failed to deliver most of the promised goods or services within eight weeks, as required by Ohio law. He also did not provide refunds, timely notifications about extended delays, or suitable alternatives of equal or greater value.

The little work that Hamilton did complete was shoddy, and he did not correct it.

Hamilton likewise failed to provide consumers, as required by state law, notices outlining their right to cancel their contracts within a certain period.

Yost’s lawsuit seeks:

A declaratory judgment to establish the rights and obligations of the parties involved.

A permanent injunction to prevent Hamilton from continuing his alleged deceptive practices.

Compensation for consumer damages.

Civil penalties to deter future violations and uphold the integrity of consumer protection laws.

Ohioans who suspect unfair or deceptive business practices should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.

