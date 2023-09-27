PURE Energy Drink Fully Integrates Into The US Market

The whole product range of PURE Energy Drink, PURE Energy Drink Zero Sugar and PURE Sports Nutrition BCAA, has now fully adapted to the US market.

MIAMI, FL, USA, September 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- PURE Energy Drink , consisting of the product range PURE Energy Drink, PURE Energy Drink Zero Sugar and PURE Sports Nutrition BCAA, has now fully adapted to the US market and is now available both on and off-market.After Floridians first had the opportunity to officially try PURE and form their own opinion, everyone in the USA can now use the online retailer Amazon and try PURE.PURE Energy Drink contains almost 90 percent mineral water and is therefore incomparably PURE and refreshing. In the sweetened version, only 9.9 grams of beet sugar are added per 100ml. “Of course the PURE Energy Drink is also available as a sugar-free version,” added David Schiwietz, President of PURE International Corporation.In addition to the “PURE Energy Drink” family, there is also the PURE BCAA Sports Nutrition Drink. This drink with amino acids in a 2:1:1 ratio helps consumers, especially athletes, to recover and maintain muscles and also support muscle growth. In addition, performance can be significantly increased before, during and after training.“We use a large amount of amino acids. The point is simply explained. Our BCAA can be consumed best ice cold before, during or after training with a great, refreshing taste,” says David Schiwietz. In fact, PURE Sports Nutrition BCAA is considered a real game changer. It is a holistic sports product - no carbohydrates, no sugar and no fat. It is a blast of BCAA (2:1:1), L-Arginine, L-Carnitine and contains no caffeine. “L-Arginine gives every athlete a real boost and enlarges the veins and, accordingly, the blood flow and oxygen levels in the body. L-Carnitine helps burning fat. We do not use caffeine in our Berries version,” explains David Schiwietz.But that's just the beginning. There are more Body & Mind and L-Carnitine drinks coming. “We are currently developing more drinks for all groups of consumers. We have also expanded product development to another location in the USA in order to adapt even more to the American market. The next drinks, which in addition to flavor and product expansions of the BCAA range, will also contain collagen and other interesting ingredients and will soon also be produced locally,” says Schiwietz happily.Whether you're looking for a pre-workout boost, an afternoon pick-me-up, or a post-workout recovery drink, PURE has the perfect product for you.