Global Industrial Cobot Market Size to Reach USD 12.48 billion by 2026 | Allied Market Research

Industrial Cobot Market Analysis

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Industrial Cobot Market by Application (Material Handling, Machine Tending, Test/Inspection, Value Added Processing, and Transport), and End User (Automotive, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026.

The global industrial cobot market size was $0.65 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $12.48 billion by 2026, growing at CAGR of 44.8% from 2019 to 2026

Industrial cobots are used for fulfilling repetitive or injury-prone tasks such as machine tending or palletizing while the human worker performs higher-value upstream or downstream manual tasks. In addition, Cobots perform the actions in the same way as human, but at high speed and efficiency.

Cobots are much smaller and easily deployed in a wide range of manufacturing industries as compared to other machines. These are different than industrial robots, which tend to be large robots that weld and spray paint in a car manufacturing industry. Increase in demand for performing tasks that need higher payload capacity is expected to contribute to the rise in demand. The ability of cobots to work effectively with employees in an uncaged environment has led to an increased installation in the industry. The co-robots are designed with advanced sensors, software, and end of arm tooling (EOATs) that helps in prevention of employee injuries.

The growth of the industrial cobot market is driven by rise in demand for automation, availability of affordable and energy-efficient industrial cobots, and surge in investment in R&D activities. However, high installation cost limits the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in robot installation in various industry verticals across the globe offers lucrative opportunities for the industrial cobot market growth.

Technological advancements enable developers to design new and innovative products, while maintaining the affordability of the product. The adoption of industrial cobots, such as cobot arms, has increased by small and medium businesses, owing to their low cost and enhanced usability. Cobot arms are collaborative robots that are energy efficient and designed to cater to specific applications that are machine tending, pick & place, and other operations.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the industrial cobot industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, industrial cobot market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the industrial cobot industry include:

• ABB Ltd

• The Fanuc Corporation

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Nachi Fujikoshi Corporation

• Yaskawa Electric Corporation

• KUKA AG

• Seiko Epson Corporation

• Staubli International AG

• Universal Robots A/S

• Teradyne

Top Impacting Factors:

The significant impacting factors in the industrial cobot market include rise in demand for automations, availability of affordable and energy-efficient industrial cobots, and surge in investments in R&D activities. However, high installation cost is expected to hinder the market growth. Conversely, increase in installation of robots in various industry verticals across the globe is projected to offer remunerative opportunities to the industrial cobot market. Each of these factors is anticipated to have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period.

The research report presents a complete judgment of the industrial cobot market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the industrial cobot market analysis

from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing industrial cobot market opportunities.

• Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and

strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the industrial cobot market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global industrial cobot market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and

market growth strategies.

