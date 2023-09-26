Tquila Automation raises $20M Series A, acquires healthcare intelligent automation leader, Element Blue
The acquisition of Element Blue realizes our strategy of building industry specialist capability across the US and Europe. We’re stronger as one.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global intelligent automation consultancy and UiPath Platinum Partner, Tquila Automation, announced its acquisition of Element Blue, a UiPath Platinum Partner and intelligent automation leader in the US healthcare market. To fund the acquisition, Tquila Automation raised Series A financing totaling $20 million, led by Delta-v Capital, with additional participation from Tquila Automation and Momentum Partners.
— Tom Abbott, Tquila Automation CEO & Co-Founder
Houston-based Element Blue transforms patient and employee experiences with intelligent automation solutions. The firm brings a greater depth of healthcare expertise to Tquila Automation, which has operations across the US and Europe. Together, the two businesses will benefit from expanded geographic reach and sector-specific expertise.
Element Blue’s solutions streamline patient access, referrals, and the revenue cycle from providers to payers. Coupled with Tquila Automation’s intelligent automation capabilities, the combined business is enabled to better support enterprise-level customers across healthcare and other industries to dramatically improve productivity, efficiency and, ultimately, profitability.
Tom Abbott, Tquila Automation CEO & Co-Founder, says, “The acquisition of Element Blue realizes our strategy of building industry specialist capability across the US and Europe. Every sector has very specific needs when it comes to intelligent automation, and healthcare is no exception. It brings together two UiPath specialists to deliver enhanced value and a broader range of capabilities for clients. We’re stronger as one.”
Steven Gerhardt, Element Blue Managing Partner & CEO, adds, “Our future as a combined team is an exciting new chapter. We have a shared vision to be leaders in the intelligent automation market. Element Blue’s 20-years of healthcare leadership, including five years with UiPath, helps position us for long-term success and allows us to offer even greater levels of service and innovation to clients.”
Garrett Marsilio, Delta-v Capital, adds, “By 2026, the market for hyperautomation software will reach nearly $1.04 trillion, with a CAGR of 11.9%. Tquila Automation and Element Blue as one will be ideally placed to capitalize on this growth. The healthcare sector is under constant pressure to achieve greater efficiencies and improve patient outcomes. Automation will deliver these goals.”
James McHugh, Chairman at Tquila Group, concludes, “The team is bringing in this investment at the right time, the market is moving rapidly toward intelligent automation. Tquila Automation has taken the opportunity to strengthen its team, balance sheet and operations, positioning the combined businesses for super charged growth over the next 24 months. Thanks to Momentum Partners, Delta-v Capital, Tom Abbott, Steven Gerhardt and their respective teams.”
Element Blue’s team of 65 will continue to work under its current name as part of the Tquila Automation business. In doing so, both companies will prioritize delivery of uninterrupted services to customers. The focus will be on a smooth transition that will only enhance ongoing projects and client relationships.
ENDS
About Tquila Automation
Tquila Automation is a global intelligent automation consultancy and implementation partner. It supports enterprising and ambitious businesses to dramatically improve the way they work by removing onerous tasks and processes, releasing human workers to focus on value-added productivity.
The consultancy is a trusted and invaluable partner, providing expert insight and innovative solutions to clients looking to harness intelligent automation's potential. It believes that intelligent automation has the power to expedite business transformation, enhance enterprise value and deliver a positive impact on people's lives.
Tquila Automation has six global offices in Austin (Texas), Amsterdam, Bucharest, Birmingham (Alabama), Cardiff and London. Discover more at www.tquila-automation.com.
About Element Blue
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Element Blue enables healthcare systems to transform the patient experience and reduce costs through increased personalization and intelligent automation. The practice's Blueprint Services Framework impacts patient access, referrals, the revenue cycle, and more at the most critical stages of the customer journey, resulting in a seamless encounter across the system.
By empowering patients and employees to actively manage their unique healthcare experiences, Element Blue increases the satisfaction of every health system consumer: customers, patients, and members. Discover more at www.elementblue.com.
About Delta-v Capital
Delta-v Capital (“Delta-v”) partners with visionary leaders of technology companies to accelerate their next phase of growth. Founded in 2009, Delta-v has been providing flexible growth capital solutions to innovative companies in infrastructure software, cloud services, CxO software, and vertical software for more than a decade. Delta-v currently manages over $1.4B in assets and maintains offices in Denver, CO and Dallas, TX.
About Tquila Group
Tquila Group is a corporate development and technology services company, founded in 2010. Tquila has co-invested and built a portfolio of technology services businesses on a multitude of platforms including Salesforce, Google, Microsoft, ServiceNow and Pega Systems across several markets including Japan, Europe, Australia & the US. Tquila has uniquely developed the process of “Build Operate Transfer”, where the company builds out a services technology business in a market, that’s pre-integrated into a client’s business, such as a data strategy business built for Publicis Sapient.
