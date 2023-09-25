Redflow awarded funding from U.S. Department of Energy for 34.4 MWh energy storage project

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redflow Limited (ASX: RFX), a global leader in clean energy storage, announced that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has approved funding for a 34.4 MWh long-duration energy storage (LDES) microgrid project in which Redflow has been named as the battery provider. The project will form part of the DOE’s US$325 million LDES program which seeks to advance critical clean energy technologies, expand the adoption of renewable energy resources, and strengthen America’s energy security, announced on September 22.

The Children’s Hospital Resilient Grid with Energy Storage (CHARGES) project will enable the Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera, California to replace diesel generators with cleaner, more cost-effective resources at the hospital facility, and provide a roadmap for hospitals and critical infrastructure throughout the country to implement similar projects. Redflow will collaborate on the system with its project development partner, Faraday Microgrids . The project is being sponsored, and expected to be co-funded by, the California Energy Commission (CEC).

Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera is the only full-service pediatric facility in California’s Central Valley and regularly faces extreme heat conditions, drought, coastal smog, and poor air quality. The 34.4 MWh long-duration energy storage and solar microgrid will enable the hospital to better serve the region's residents, even during power interruptions. This project also represents an important step toward meeting California's goal of installing 45-55 GW of long-duration energy storage by 2045 to support grid reliability and the clean energy transition.

“Our batteries are ideally suited for daily use in the Central Valley’s extreme heat, and we’re proud to provide the resources the hospital needs to ensure safe, reliable operations,” said Redflow CEO and Managing Director, Tim Harris. “This combination of our technology leadership, Faraday’s trusted microgrid solutions, and the funding provided by the CEC and DOE all assist in transitioning communities to a cleaner, more energy-efficient future. We are delighted to see another project from our fast-growing pipeline of opportunities progress forward and ultimately support another community with renewable energy.”

The system is expected to maintain critical hospital operations during utility outages or shortages not attributable to earthquakes. In the event of obligatory natural gas or fuel cell shut-offs during seismic events, the systems will maintain facility operations for at least 18 hours after earthquakes.

In addition to Redflow batteries, the microgrid will be paired with other renewable energy resources to support decarbonization, result in cost savings for the hospital, provide resilient infrastructure for the hospital in case of natural disasters and power outages, and provide overall grid benefits.

“We’ve set strong performance goals for this installation,” said Faraday CEO, David Bliss. “Our team is looking forward to building upon our partnership with Redflow to deliver this and other projects, such as the 20 MWh battery and 5 MW solar microgrid for the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians. We’re confident in our partnership’s capabilities to successfully deliver large, resilient, dispatchable 24/7 clean energy microgrids to health care facilities, tribes and other large grid customers throughout California and the United States.”

About Redflow

Redflow, a publicly listed Australian company (ASX: RFX) with offices in Australia and the US, designs and manufactures long-duration zinc-bromine flow batteries for stationary commercial, industrial, and utility applications. Redflow batteries are modular, scalable, fire-safe, and capable of 100% depth of discharge. They can also operate in a wide range of environments without supplemental heating or cooling and offer an extended life with minimal degradation over time. The company’s smart, self-protecting storage technology offers unique advantages, including a hibernation feature, secure remote management, a simple recycling path, and sustained energy delivery throughout its operating life. Redflow’s energy storage solutions have been in use for more than a decade at more than 250 sites in over 9 countries.