U.S. Airborne LiDAR Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, SWOT Analysis 2030 | Growing at a CAGR of 17.70%

U.S. Airborne LiDAR Market Trends

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the U.S. Airborne LiDAR Market By Component (Lasers, Inertial Navigation Systems, Cameras, GPS/GNSS Receivers, Microelectromechanical Systems, and Others), Application (Corridor Mapping, Seismology, Exploration and Detection, and Others), and End User (Aerospace and Defense, Civil Engineering, Forestry and Agriculture, Transportation and Logistics, Archaeology, and Mining Industry): U.S. Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

The U.S. airborne LiDAR market size was valued at $211.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,031.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.70% from 2021 to 2030

It is suitable for a wide range of environmental monitoring, terrain modelling, traditional aerial survey, and infrastructure development projects. For surveying the ground through forested areas, uses of airborne LiDAR is the most appropriate method. Also, ground and sub-canopy areas, which are difficult to interpret in ground surveying situations can be captured easily using airborne LiDAR penetrating laser pulses. In addition, components such as airborne lidar sensors are widely used in aerial lidar systems to create 3D topographical aerial maps.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the U.S. airborne LiDAR industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, U.S. airborne LiDAR market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the U.S. airborne LiDAR industry include:

• 3D Laser Mapping (GeoSLAM)

• Faro Technologies Inc.

• Firmatek LLC

• Leica Geosystems Inc. (Hexagon)

• Leosphere SaS (Vaisala)

• Raymetrics S.A

• RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

• Saab

• SAM LLC

• Teledyne Technologies

Top Impacting Factors:

The prominent factors that impact the U.S. airborne LiDAR market growth include, surge in LiDAR applications in defense and civil engineering, falling price of drones, rise in need for aerial LiDAR, and increase in number of drones in the U.S. However, regulations by FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) for commercial usage of drones restricts the U.S. airborne LiDAR market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand for LiDAR in forestry & agriculture, and growing need of LiDAR-captured data in newer applications are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

The research report presents a complete judgment of the U.S. airborne LiDAR market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

