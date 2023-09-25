ProfitRocket AI Launches Airdrop Alongside Exclusive 3-Month ICO Presale

ProfitRocket AI, a pioneer in the cryptocurrency market, is set to launch a groundbreaking ICO Presale.

Provo, UT, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This first-of-its-kind initiative, accompanied by an alluring Airdrop event, introduces an innovative, AI-powered, fully automated crypto investment fund.





Offering an equal and transparent investment platform, ProfitRocket AI stands at the cusp of transforming digital currency investment.

The Combination of ProfitRocket AI's Presale and Airdrop Events

ProfitRocket AI's unique strategy encompasses a private ICO presale and a concurrent airdrop event. The presale blends exclusivity with accessibility, facilitated directly on their site. Spanning three months, it unfolds in three distinct phases. A companion airdrop event enriches the experience, drawing to a close two weeks before the presale's end.The airdrop event is attracting attention with its promise to award thousands of entrants 1,000 PRAI tokens and the top 10 registrants for referrals will receive a substantial bonus of 5,000 PRAI tokens each.

The airdrop distribution recipients will be eligible for monthly payouts, constituting unprecedented privileges compared to other investors.

All team members, including the founders, are bound to pay an 8% contribution from every transaction. Distribution of airdrop tokens will follow shortly after the presale concludes.

Comprehensively, the airdrop will drop over $320,000 worth of PRAI tokens for a select few. This introductory event exemplifies ProfitRocket AI's commitment to reward and include supporters in its endeavors.

A Wide Offer for Web3 Enthusiasts

The ProfitRocket AI platform boasts an array of innovative features. Profits are shared through BSC's native BNB tokens, with 75% of bot-generated income distributed monthly. Token holders can earn through the staking mechanism, locking tokens, and reaping proportional rewards.

The platform offers a loss prevention protocol as an additional layer of security for the community funds. The Reinvesting Program allows reinvestment of monthly earnings, adding a strategic edge for wealth accumulation.

Furthermore, security measures are a top priority, with regular audits and KYC procedures in place to protect investments. With such a comprehensive suite, ProfitRocket AI establishes itself as a compelling choice for Web3 enthusiasts.

About ProfitRocketAI

ProfitRocket AI stands at the forefront of DeFi innovation. Based on the BNB Chain, its unique feature is the integration of AI trading bots. These bots work to maximize profits from a communal pool, funded chiefly by a transaction tax on PRAI.

The key principle of ProfitRocket AI lies in its dedication to cultivating a profitable financial ecosystem rewarding all token holders. An 8% levy on trading activities feeds a transparent investment pool managed with precision by AI algorithms. These AIs ensure high-profit trades while maintaining a risk-averse approach.

ProfitRocket AI sets itself apart with a smart profit-sharing structure. Monthly, 75% of net profits generated by AI trading bots go directly to token holders. This approach provides a steady passive income for its community.

The platform allows for the reinvestment of monthly earnings, magnifying the communal fund and individual stakes. In essence, ProfitRocket AI is more than a cryptocurrency token. It's a trailblazing platform merging DeFi and AI to create a transparent, community-based, profitable investment landscape.

Anyone wishing to learn more about this innovative project can visit its website and follow its social pages. The links below provide further information on how to get involved with this game-changing DeFi project powered by AI.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

