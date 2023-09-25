NEWBURGH CITY COUNCIL PROVIDES RELIEF FOR LOCAL SMALL BUSINESSES WITH $200,000 GRANT ASSISTANCE PROGRAM
Newburgh City Council awards twenty local small businesses with $10,000 Grants to offset Covid-19 economic losses.
THE CITY OF NEWBURGH, NEW YORK, USA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Newburgh City Council today announced that twenty local small businesses will receive direct cash grants of up to $10,000 through its Small Business Grant Assistance Program. The twenty award-winning businesses represent the City’s diverse mix of arts, personal service, hospitality, cultural, and lifestyle brands that positively contribute to each of the City’s four wards.
City Manager Todd Venning: “The City Council strongly supports our local businesses – they are the foundation of our City’s unique and diverse neighborhoods. Giant corporations took most of the COVID-19 federal assistance while local small businesses were passed over. The City Council’s Small Business Grant Assistance Program will create a small measure of economic justice by redirecting ARPA funding to those most affected by COVID-19 losses – our City’s local small businesses.”
In May of this year, the Newburgh City Council announced the launch of its Small Business Grant Assistance Program backed with a $200,000 allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. Dozens of City businesses applied to receive up to $10,000 direct cash grants to offset Covid-19 related losses. Following a rigorous review and scoring process, twenty qualifying local small businesses were selected for grant awards. Added consideration was given to women, minority, and veteran owned businesses and micro-businesses that employ 10 or fewer people.
Newburgh City Council Small Business Grant Assistance Program Winners:
Ms. Fairfax
105 Liberty Street
The Wherehouse
119 Liberty Street
Broadway Coffee Shop
125 Broadway
Orchard Valley CrossFit
1 South Colden Street
APG Pilates
87 Liberty Street
Newburgh Brewing
88 South Colden Street
Allyse Pulliam Photography
70 Johns Street
Newburgh Mercantile
75 Broadway
M. Lewis Boutique
110 Liberty Street
Heart and Soil LLC
4 Clark Street
Casa de Fxdes BarberParlor
126 Liberty Street
Anna's Restaurant
491 Broadway
Economy Cleaners
567 Broadway
Roeshawn Strong/Phanatiks Entertainment
Gavilan Bar & Restaurant
778 Broadway
Don Fernando Peruvian Restaurant
362 Broadway
Blacc Vanilla Cafe
197 South Street
Crow District
197 South Street
Siginuk Studios
84 Clinton Street
Mama Roux
96 Broadway
Michael Neppl
The City of Newburgh
+1 845-560-7301
email us here