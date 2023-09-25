Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,390 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,247 in the last 365 days.

NEWBURGH CITY COUNCIL PROVIDES RELIEF FOR LOCAL SMALL BUSINESSES WITH $200,000 GRANT ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

The City of Newburgh, N.Y.

Newburgh City Council awards twenty local small businesses with $10,000 Grants to offset Covid-19 economic losses.

The City Council’s Small Business Grant Assistance Program will create a small measure of economic justice by redirecting ARPA funding to those most affected by COVID-19 losses.”
— City Manager Todd Venning

THE CITY OF NEWBURGH, NEW YORK, USA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Newburgh City Council today announced that twenty local small businesses will receive direct cash grants of up to $10,000 through its Small Business Grant Assistance Program. The twenty award-winning businesses represent the City’s diverse mix of arts, personal service, hospitality, cultural, and lifestyle brands that positively contribute to each of the City’s four wards.

City Manager Todd Venning: “The City Council strongly supports our local businesses – they are the foundation of our City’s unique and diverse neighborhoods. Giant corporations took most of the COVID-19 federal assistance while local small businesses were passed over. The City Council’s Small Business Grant Assistance Program will create a small measure of economic justice by redirecting ARPA funding to those most affected by COVID-19 losses – our City’s local small businesses.”

In May of this year, the Newburgh City Council announced the launch of its Small Business Grant Assistance Program backed with a $200,000 allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. Dozens of City businesses applied to receive up to $10,000 direct cash grants to offset Covid-19 related losses. Following a rigorous review and scoring process, twenty qualifying local small businesses were selected for grant awards. Added consideration was given to women, minority, and veteran owned businesses and micro-businesses that employ 10 or fewer people.

Newburgh City Council Small Business Grant Assistance Program Winners:

Ms. Fairfax
105 Liberty Street

The Wherehouse
119 Liberty Street

Broadway Coffee Shop
125 Broadway

Orchard Valley CrossFit
1 South Colden Street

APG Pilates
87 Liberty Street

Newburgh Brewing
88 South Colden Street

Allyse Pulliam Photography
70 Johns Street

Newburgh Mercantile
75 Broadway

M. Lewis Boutique
110 Liberty Street

Heart and Soil LLC
4 Clark Street

Casa de Fxdes BarberParlor
126 Liberty Street

Anna's Restaurant
491 Broadway

Economy Cleaners
567 Broadway

Roeshawn Strong/Phanatiks Entertainment

Gavilan Bar & Restaurant
778 Broadway

Don Fernando Peruvian Restaurant
362 Broadway

Blacc Vanilla Cafe
197 South Street

Crow District
197 South Street

Siginuk Studios
84 Clinton Street

Mama Roux
96 Broadway

Michael Neppl
The City of Newburgh
+1 845-560-7301
email us here

You just read:

NEWBURGH CITY COUNCIL PROVIDES RELIEF FOR LOCAL SMALL BUSINESSES WITH $200,000 GRANT ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more