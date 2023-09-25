Submit Release
ATV Operator Injured in Wilton

Conservation Officer Shawn MacFadzen
603-271-3361
September 25, 2023

Wilton, NH – On September 23, 2023 at 4:49 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified by NH State Police of an injured rider on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV). The ATV had rolled over while going up a hill. Upon notification, members of Wilton (EMS), Wilton Police Department, and Wilton Fire Department responded.

A single ATV rolled over, which injured the rider. The ATV was going up a hill on a private trail. While traversing the trail, the rider hit a large rock which caused the ATV to roll over. The ATV was operated by Gabrielle Ayers, 30, of Brookfield, NH. The rollover caused serious but non-life-threatening injuries to Ayers. She sustained injuries to her right wrist. Due to the extent of the injuries, Ayers was transported to Southern Medical Hospital in Nashua for treatment.

When out recreating on ATVs, New Hampshire Fish and Game recommends wearing and using all safety equipment, being mindful of all potential hazards, and operating within your own limits.

