HP Inc. to Host Securities Analyst Meeting on October 10

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) will host its 2023 Securities Analyst Meeting on Oct. 10, 2023.

Shareholders are invited to hear from featured speakers including HP’s President and Chief Executive Officer Enrique Lores, Chief Financial Officer Marie Myers, and other members of the executive team who will discuss progress being made against the company’s Future Ready plan and the significant opportunities they see for delivering long-term sustainable growth and value creation.

The meeting will be hosted at HP’s Palo Alto headquarters and streamed virtually via webcast. HP management will take questions from the in-person audience. The meeting begins at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT.

To attend, attendees must pre-register at www.hp.com/go/SAM2023.

