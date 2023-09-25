Pharming Group reports on results of the 2023 Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Leiden, The Netherlands, September 25, 2023: Pharming Group N.V. (“Pharming” or “the Company”) (Euronext: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) announces today that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) has adopted all proposals on the EGM agenda.

Shareholders approved the appointment of Dr. Richard Peters as Non-Executive director for a period of four years. As a result, Dr. Peters succeeds Mr. Paul Sekhri as Chair of the Board of Directors with immediate effect.

Deborah Jorn, Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors, commented:

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank our outgoing Chairman, Paul Sekhri, for his leadership, over the past eight years. During his tenure as Chairman, Paul accomplished many strategic objectives and leaves Pharming in a strong position for his successor, Dr. Richard Peters.

We welcome Dr. Richard Peters onto the Board and we look forward to working with him over the next four years to deliver on Pharming’s current objectives and to further strengthen the company’s position in the rare disease market.”

Sijmen de Vries, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“I’d like to thank Paul Sekhri for his dedication and leadership over the past eight years. Amongst his many accomplishments, he was instrumental in buying back the U.S. commercialization rights for RUCONEST®, and helped pave the way for Pharming’s transformation into a successful commercial stage rare disease company.

As we look to the future, we are excited to welcome Dr. Richard Peters as our new Chairman. His extensive medical and commercial experience is a great asset to the Board. His leadership will be an intrinsic part of meeting our strategic corporate objectives as we move into Pharming’s next stage of growth; a company with multiple products in multiple geographies. I look forward to working closely with Dr. Peters and the rest of the Board, as we continue to pursue our mission of serving the global unserved rare disease patient.”

In addition, shareholders also approved the proposal for the annual fee increase payable to the Chair of the Board of Directors.

A recording of the webcast, presentation slides from today’s EGM, and more details regarding both agenda items are available on the Company’s website in the Investor Relations section.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. Pharming is commercializing and developing an innovative portfolio of protein replacement therapies and precision medicines, including small molecules, biologics, and gene therapies that are in early to late-stage development. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

