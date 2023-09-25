Submit Release
News Search

There were 997 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,852 in the last 365 days.

Press Conference Announcing New Initiatives to Fight the Opioid Crisis Facing America’s Youth, Sept. 27, 2023, 9am ET, National Press Club, Washington, DC

MEDIA ADVISORY

Washington, DC, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE) is announcing new funding and initiatives to combat the opioid and overdose crisis facing America’s youth at a press conference on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 9am-10am ET, at the National Press Club, 529 14th Street, NW, Washington, DC. As fentanyl, xylazine and other substances continue to devastate our young people, FORE is expanding its work with children, youth, and families with a focus on prevention.
  
Speakers will include:   

  • Andrea Barthwell, MD, DFASAM, Chair of FORE’s Board of Directors
  • Karen A. Scott, MD, MPH, President of FORE
  • Sivabalaji Kaliamurthy, MD, Child and Adolescent Addiction Psychiatrist at Children's National Hospital and Howard University
  • Jeanette Betancourt, EdD, Senior Vice President for U.S. Social Impact at Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind Sesame Street
  • Debra Waldron, MD, MPH, FAAP, Senior Vice President, Healthy Resilient Children, Youth, and Families at the American Academy of Pediatrics
  • Lucy Battles, mother of three children
  • Dwayne Dean, father of a 2-year-old

To attend in person, RSVP to Myrna Manners, mmanners@mannersdotson.com
To attend virtually, register HERE

FORE recognizes the need for holistic prevention strategies and is supporting several projects that are engaging and empowering vulnerable families and communities to prevent opioid use disorder and overdose. This press conference, during National Recovery Month, will announce innovative solutions and discuss how policy makers, health care providers, parents, caregivers, educators, the court system, and all involved in the future of our children can work together to improve adult-child relationships and family resilience.

Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE)
FORE was founded in 2018 as a private 501(c)(3) national, grant-making foundation focused on addressing the nation’s opioid crisis. FORE is committed to funding a diversity of projects contributing solutions to the crisis at national, state, and community levels. FORE’s mission is to support partners advancing patient-centered, innovative, evidence-based solutions impacting people experiencing opioid use disorder, their families, and their communities. Through convening, grantmaking and developing informational resources, FORE seeks to bring about long-term change. 


Myrna Manners
Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts 
718-986-7255
mmanners@mannersdotson.com

You just read:

Press Conference Announcing New Initiatives to Fight the Opioid Crisis Facing America’s Youth, Sept. 27, 2023, 9am ET, National Press Club, Washington, DC

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more