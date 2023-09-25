Edible Garden Announces Distribution with Dierbergs Markets for Pulp Sustainable Gourmet Sauces

Gourmet, USDA Organic fermented sauces, to be carried in all St. Louis metropolitan area Dierbergs locations extending Edible Garden's Midwest presence

Consumers in St. Louis to experience 'Bland to Bold' Pulp organic sauces, reflecting Edible Garden’s dedication to flavor and sustainability

BELVIDERE, NJ, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced that Dierbergs Markets will begin carrying Edible Garden’s new line of Pulp sustainable gourmet USDA Organic fermented sauces in all 26 of their greater St. Louis metropolitan-area stores and one location at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks.





Edible Garden’s new line of Pulp sustainable gourmet sauces available at Dierbergs Markets

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, stated, "We are pleased that Dierbergs Markets will begin carrying our Pulp Sustainable Gourmet Sauces across their entire retail network in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The inclusion of Dierbergs enhances our distribution reach throughout the Midwest region of the United States. We believe their relative proximity to our new Edible Garden Heartland facility in Grand Rapids, Michigan will allow the Company to service them with ease, further leveraging the additional capacity created as a result of the opening of the facility last year. In addition, customers in the St Louis metropolitan area with a strong affinity for tasty, sustainable, and USDA Organic fermented products will now have an opportunity to purchase these ‘Bland to Bold’ Pulp sustainable sauces and taste them for themselves.”

“This move to produce sustainable, gourmet sauces underscores our dedication to sustainability and product innovation. The Pulp line epitomizes our commitment to both environmental responsibility and culinary excellence. As we further our geographical reach, more consumers will have the chance to experience the unique flavors and benefits of our products. Dierbergs Markets, with its strong reputation in the St. Louis metropolitan area, is an ideal partner for this endeavor. Their dedication to quality aligns seamlessly with our Zero-Waste Inspired® mission and values. This collaboration, coming on the heels of our recent agreement with Morton-Williams Supermarkets, highlights Edible Garden's building momentum in this product category. Feedback that we have already received from retailers and consumers across our distribution network has been extremely positive and we look forward to announcing similar agreements in the near future. Looking ahead, the Company remains committed to our core values and mission, and we eagerly anticipate the opportunities the future holds for Edible Garden and our loyal customers.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 4,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1 and US 11,410,249 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s overall profitability, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “looking ahead,” “objective,” “will,” “seek,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

