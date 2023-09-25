LaunchDarkly Showcases “The Next Frontier of DevOps”

Company to Share Breakthrough Innovations that Help Engineers Build Products that Customers Love at Galaxy ‘23 User Conference

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaunchDarkly , the platform that helps engineering teams build products that customers love, today announced the launch of its much-anticipated user conference, Galaxy '23 . The event will take place on October 25-26 and will feature best practices and strategies from the company’s trailblazing customers as they demonstrate how they are pushing the frontiers of DevOps today. Along with these compelling customer sessions, LaunchDarkly will unveil a major product update that will help its customers be on the cutting edge of building products that their customers love.



“As we explore the next frontier of DevOps, we hope to provide engineering teams with a North Star into how they can increase release velocity & stability, target & personalize experiences, experiment & optimize with product features, and optimize the mobile experience,” said Dan Rogers, CEO at LaunchDarkly.

Galaxy ‘23 attendees will not only hear first-hand customer stories from some of the most innovative software companies. They will also learn best practices on the forefront of DevOps, partake in deep technical dives, and participate in hands-on workshops to activate these learnings and experience how the LaunchDarkly platform enables teams to accelerate software delivery at scale.

"iPipeline has been a LaunchDarkly customer for more than five years and we have come to look forward to the Galaxy conference every year,” said Mark Burry, Lead Developer at iPipeline. “There is no better place to experience new LaunchDarkly features firsthand, ask questions to key team members, and learn from the LaunchDarkly community than Galaxy. It never fails to deliver.”

The Galaxy ‘23 agenda is packed with must-attend sessions for today’s software developers looking to remain on the cutting edge of software development. This includes speakers from leading software companies such as AMC Theaters, Twilio Segment, and Hireology, and an agenda that includes:

An industry keynote titled, “The Next Frontier of DevOps: Helping Engineering Teams Build Products Customers Love” from CEO Dan Rogers and SVP of Product and User Experience Jenna Bilotta

Technology and product tracks that delve into compelling product sessions with real customer spotlights and solutions

A dedicated Virtual Developer Day on October 26, with technical sessions led by LaunchDarkly’s team of DevOps and software development experts, including a special edition of its “Talking Ship” hands-on workshop focused on unlocking modern software delivery



Those interested in either learning more about Galaxy ‘23 or registering can find more information at: https://launchdarkly.com/galaxy/ .

About LaunchDarkly

DevOps has spawned tremendous innovation from CI/CD to agile planning. However, the ongoing struggle to connect the code from engineering teams to compelling customer experiences creates inefficient development cycles, costly outages, and fragmented experiences. The LaunchDarkly platform helps engineers connect their work to the thing that matters most - their customers. Now, developers have a safety valve to instantly rewind when things go wrong to improve the velocity and stability of releases. They can target product experiences to any customer segment and maximize the business impact of every feature. And teams using LaunchDarkly easily drive consistent, engaging mobile experiences through better coordination and optimization of app development. With LaunchDarkly, engineers increase release velocity by 9x, reduce service outages by 97% and ensure over 99% of users get a bug-free software experience. See why engineering teams at the most innovative companies, including 25 percent of the Fortune 500, build products that customers love with LaunchDarkly. Learn more at www.launchdarkly.com .

