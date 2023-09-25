Mama’s Creations to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, today announced that management was invited and will attend the iAccessAlpha Top 10 Ideas from the Buyside event, the LD Micro Main Event XVI, the 14th Annual Craig Hallum Alpha Select Conference and the 12th Annual ROTH Deer Valley Conference in the second half of 2023.



Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of Mama’s Creations, is scheduled to host one-on-one meeting with institutional investors at each event and will host a webcasted presentation at both the iAccessAlpha and LD Micro investor conferences as follows.

To view each presentation, please reference the webcast links below:

Top 10 Best Ideas from the Buyside – Hosted by iAccessAlpha

Date: Wednesday, September 27th, 2023

Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern time

Location: Virtual

Format: Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2992/49084

LD Micro Main Event XVI

Date: Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023

Time: 9:00 a.m. Pacific time

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Format: Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Webcast: https://me23.sequireevents.com/

14th Annual Craig Hallum Alpha Select Conference

Date: Thursday, November 16th, 2023

Location: New York, NY

Format: 1x1 Meetings Only

12th Annual ROTH Deer Valley Conference

Date: Thursday, December 14th – Friday, December 15th, 2023

Location: Park City, UT

Format: 1x1 Meetings Only

Adam L. Michaels commented: "I look forward to discussing the significant progress we made in the second quarter, as well as our go-forward catalysts for growth, with institutional investors at upcoming investor conferences throughout the fourth quarter. Our revamped sales & marketing organization positions us to begin to realize more robust growth in the second half, leveraging our continued margin gains to reinvest in trade and promotion, ultimately enabling us to enhance cross-selling efforts and aggressively take market share. Taken together, I firmly believe we are well positioned to continue to create sustainable value for our fellow shareholders over the long-term”

A live audio webcast and archive of each presentation will be available using the respective links above. Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact MZ Group at MAMA@mzgroup.us.

About Mama’s Creations, Inc.

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in over 8,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from a rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit https://mamascreations.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

MAMA@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us