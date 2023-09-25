Wemade launches Drops NFT auction service on WEMIX PLAY

Leading South Korean game developer Wemade today launched the new Drops NFT auction service on its WEMIX PLAY global blockchain gaming platform.

Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading South Korean game developer Wemade today launched the new Drops NFT auction service on its WEMIX PLAY global blockchain gaming platform.

Game NFTs and special NFTs will be available through English Auction on Drops

NFT auctions for new games Melting Earth, Ballies and Yield KingZ, will be held sequentially until Thursday, October 12th

Drops will auction off game NFTs and special NFTs minted by various games available on WEMIX PLAY. Players can use WEMIX$ to participate in the auctions which uses the same English auction method as the WEMIX3.0-based DAO & NFT platform NILE (the highest bid is determined as the final winning price).

To commemorate the launch of Drops, NFT auctions for three new games - Melting Earth, Ballies and Yield KingZ - will be held sequentially until Thursday, October 12th.

Melting Earth is a Metaverse real estate game to restore polluted earth and become the owner of new land; Ballies is an original strategy card game that combines basketball and fantasy elements into a new experience; and Yield KingZ is a Social Casino Game-Fi leveraging benefits of WEB 3.0 based on blockchain.

WEMIX PLAY is the top global blockchain gaming platform with more than 9 million cumulative users. It offers everything from card, puzzle, simulation and strategy games; to first-person shooters, battle royale, multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA), and massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG); to casual, social networking (SNG) and sports games.

For more information about the NFT auction service Drops and WEMIX PLAY: https://wemixplay.com/nft/drops/all .

About WEMADE

A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based WEMADE is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. Through its WEMIX subsidiary, WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services. Visit www.wemix.com/communication for more information.



Kevin Foo pr-at-wemix.com