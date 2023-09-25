Alcoa Announces Leadership Transition

William F. Oplinger, Current EVP and COO, Appointed President, CEO and Director

Roy C. Harvey Becomes Strategic Advisor to CEO

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) (the “Company”) announced today that William F. Oplinger has been elected to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and as a member of its Board of Directors.

William F. Oplinger (Photo: Business Wire)

Oplinger succeeds Roy C. Harvey, effective September 24, 2023, who will serve as Strategic Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer until December 31, 2023.

Oplinger, 56, has served as the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer since February 2023 and previously served as the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from November 2016 to February 2023.

Harvey had served as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer since November 2016 and as President since May 2017. The transition of the President and CEO roles reflects the Company’s succession planning process.

“Roy has guided Alcoa since its launch as a public company in November 2016, helping to transform Alcoa into the stronger and more resilient company that it is today,” said Steven Williams, the Company’s non-executive Chairman of the Board. “On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, we extend our sincerest gratitude to Roy for his service and his lasting contributions to Alcoa.”

Williams continued: “Our Board believes Bill’s extensive experience with Alcoa makes him well-positioned to carry the Company forward.”

Prior to creation of Alcoa Corporation in 2016, Oplinger had been Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Alcoa Inc., where he also previously served as Chief Operating Officer for the Global Primary Products (GPP) division and oversaw its mining, refining, smelting, casting and energy businesses.

“I am extremely honored to lead a company with such a rich legacy and build upon the progress we’ve made over these past several years,” Oplinger said. “We’ve strengthened our Company and we will be focused on executing on our strategies to create value today while we work on our long-term vision to reinvent the aluminum industry for a sustainable future.”

