Optiva MVNO Hubs Launched on Google Cloud, Offering BSS as a Service

Pre-integrated Optiva MVNO Hubs in key markets worldwide accelerate time-to-revenue for early-stage MVNOs to rapidly launch personalized services for a wide variety of consumer and enterprise customers

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optiva Inc. (“Optiva” or the “Company”) (TSX: OPT), a leader in powering the telecom industry with cloud-native billing, charging and revenue management software on private and public clouds, today announced the launch of Optiva MVNO Hubs on Google Cloud. The multi-tenant solution is offered as a SaaS product on Google Cloud in multiple regions worldwide, beginning with the Americas.



Optiva MVNO Hubs include deep integration with Google Cloud’s BigQuery for BSS-data-based, AI-powered insights. These regional MVNO hubs provide the complete Optiva BSS Platform and key MVNO integrations with services such as payment gateway, taxation, customer care, chat, customer relationship management (CRM) ticketing and a dealer portal for rapid onboarding and management of dealer channels. Multiple innovative digital MVNOs are already capitalizing on the time to market and fully integrated functionality of Optiva MVNO Hubs on Google Cloud, including innovative digital MVNOs in the United States.

New telecom market entrants, including digital MVNOs, tier 1 digital brands and innovative IoT companies, require the benefits of a proven BSS platform to simplify and accelerate deployments. Optiva MVNO Hubs, hosted on Google Cloud, enable a new market entrant to meet its time-to-market goals and ensure a modern digital experience for its subscribers. Additionally, Optiva MVNO Hubs provide low upfront costs and a pay-as-you-grow SaaS consumption model.

“Optiva’s growth strategy is focused on empowering new market entrants to rapidly launch personalized services to a broad variety of subscribers, spanning consumer and enterprise. We are proud to invest in pre-integrated Optiva MVNO Hubs in key markets worldwide to accelerate time-to-revenue for early-stage MVNOs. Our longstanding partnership with Google Cloud is a key component of success for Optiva and our innovative digital-first customers,” said Robert Stabile, CEO of Optiva.

Optiva MVNO Hubs also support the entire MVNO lifecycle with telecom industry consulting for new MVNO founders. With over 20 years of telecom industry experience, Optiva provides best practices and guidance during the integration and launch stages, accelerating certification and testing and minimizing costs on the digital MVNO journey.

For more information about Optiva MVNO Hubs on Google Cloud, please visit: www.optiva.com/mvno_mvne/ .

New telecom market entrants who want to learn more about Optiva MVNO Hubs are invited to meet with Optiva at MWC Las Vegas. Schedule a meeting here .

About Optiva Inc.

Optiva Inc. is a leader in powering the telecom industry with cloud-native billing, charging and revenue management software on private and public clouds. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company’s solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com .

