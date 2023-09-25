Submit Release
electroCore to Participate in the LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that Company CEO, Dan Goldberger, will present at the LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference in Los Angeles, California from October 3 – 5, 2023.

LD Micro Main Event XVI:
Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Time: 4:00 pm PDT
Event: Company presentation
Virtual viewers: Livestream

For more information regarding the conference and to register to watch the presentation live, please visit the conference page here.

About electroCore, Inc.
electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Contact:
ECOR Investor Relations
(973) 302-9253
investors@electrocore.com


