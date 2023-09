Smoked Bacon and Ham Market Overview, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2030 | AMR

Smoked Bacon and Ham Industry

Smoked bacon and ham are prepared by transforming the pork meat or its by-products by fermentation, salting, smoking, curing, and other processes

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Smoked Bacon and Ham Market, by type and distribution channel: opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030," the smoked bacon and ham market was valued at $13.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $20.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.47% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16368

Smoked bacon and ham are prepared by transforming the pork meat or its by-products by fermentation, salting, smoking, curing, and other processes in order to enhance the taste and extend the shelf life of the meat product. Pork meat are generally processed and various processed meat products include ham, bacon, sausages, hot dogs, and pepperoni. Different preservatives and additives such as sodium nitrite, sodium nitrate, spices, and sodium phosphate are used in processing of bacon and ham that adds flavor and reduces the growth of microorganisms which prevents the spoilage of food. The smoked bacon and ham market is gaining traction in the global markets due to the growing preference of convenience foods among the population along with the tasty and nutritional food in their hectic schedule. Rising disposable income, changing lifestyle of the consumers, increasing adoption of westernization in the food, and rapid growth in urban population are expected to foster the growth of smoked bacon and ham market size during the forecast period.

The hectic and busy lifestyle of the working professionals, especially the working youth population, wants to spend less time for cooking. Hence, they prefer ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products that can fulfill their nutritional needs. Smoked bacon and ham serve this need and saves their time. This is a major factor propelling the growth of the global smoked bacon and ham industry.

Global Key Players:

Smithfield Foods, Inc.,

Tyson Foods,

Hormel Foods Corporation,

Pestells Rai Bacon Company,

Cornish Farmhouse Bacon Co Ltd,

Boks Bacon,

Holly Bacon,

Sunnyvalley Smoked Meats,

JBS USA,

Hill Meat Company.

The increasing penetration of quick service restaurants chains, hotels, fast casual restaurants, cloud kitchens, and cafes has led to the growth of the processed meat market in the North America and Europe, which in turn fueling the smoked bacon and ham market growth. According to the data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 36.6% of adults in U.S. consumes fast food on regular basis. Hence, the fast-food chains and emerging retail industry are contributing towards the growth in the consumption of smoked bacon and ham in the developed markets like North America and Europe. The rapid growth and penetration of these fast-food chains in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is expected to boost the demand for these products in the forthcoming years and hence providing lucrative growth opportunities to the players operating in the market.

Buy Now@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/cfa8e4a711f1b87c1ed64ceadb87c2e9

The rise in preference for organic meat across the globe is expected to be one of the smoked bacon and ham market trends in the market. Growing health consciousness and awareness regarding healthy food habits among the global population is encouraging consumers to choose organic food products. Organic labelled food ensures that the food is chemical-free. By organic meat, it is meant that no growth promoters, drugs, or any other additives are fed to the livestock. Animal feed must be grown in accordance with organic standards. Hence, the use of organic meat in the production of smoked bacon and ham is expected to gain traction in the developed markets.

Key findings of the study

By type, the smoked ham segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.25% from 2020 to 2030.

By distribution channel, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment accounted for the highest smoked bacon and ham market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.45% from 2020 to 2030.

By Region, Asia-Pacific occupied the maximum share in the market in 2020, and is expected to be the dominating segment during the smoked bacon and ham market forecast period.

Get Customized Reports with you’re Requirements: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/16368

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.



David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn