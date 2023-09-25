Rechtsanwaltskanzlei Siemer: Founder Beate Siemer Celebrates Being Admitted To The Bar For Nearly 30 Years

Magdeburg, Germany – Rechtsanwaltskanzlei Siemer, a law firm based in Magdeburg, Germany, that specialises in the fields of social and labour law, as well as having interests in energy law, is proud to announce that its founder, Beate Siemer is celebrating achieving the milestone of being admitted to the bar for nearly 30 years.

With 1 year before reaching the 30 year landmark of being admitted to the bar, Beate Siemer is pleased with the high-quality legal assistance Rechtsanwaltskanzlei Siemer has been offering its clients over the years and hopes to continue providing support, clarity and targeted legal assistance to the community of Magdeburg.

Being a specialist lawyer for social law since 2004, Beate Siemer founded Kanzlei Siemer in 1994 and is still mainly responsible for the majority of cases in this area but also now offers advice in social law and energy supply law.

Social and Civil Law Issues

Rechtsanwaltskanzlei Siemer offers clients expert legal assistance with social security institutions and courts in a variety of social or labour law issues, such as:

Social Law

Rechtsanwaltskanzlei Siemer is the right contact if individuals have legal problems with statutory health or pension insurance, need help in enforcing claims against accident insurance or are looking for advice and support from the long-term care insurance. The law firm also advises and represents hospitals in billing disputes with health insurance companies.

Statutory Health Insurance Law – This includes treatment costs, sick pay, hospital law and compensation.

– This includes treatment costs, sick pay, hospital law and compensation. Pension Insurance Law – Rechtsanwaltskanzlei Siemer can help with a pension for disability and reduced earning capacity, as well as vocational rehabilitation.

– Rechtsanwaltskanzlei Siemer can help with a pension for disability and reduced earning capacity, as well as vocational rehabilitation. Accident Insurance Law – Some of the areas covered are commuting, work accidents, accident pension and occupational disease.

– Some of the areas covered are commuting, work accidents, accident pension and occupational disease. Long-term Care Insurance Law – The team at Rechtsanwaltskanzlei Siemer assists with dementia and care levels, care benefits and care level verification.

– The team at Rechtsanwaltskanzlei Siemer assists with dementia and care levels, care benefits and care level verification. Rights of the Disabled – This includes degree of disability (identification of marks), federal participation act and determination of severe disability.

Energy Law

Rechtsanwaltskanzlei Siemer advise and represent clients in the area of energy law, particularly on the following topics:

Renewable energies, such as photovoltaic systems

Technical requirements

Supply contracts

Claims for damages

Checking energy bills

The law firms uses its many years of experience and expertise to additionally offer clients support and answers to questions concerning:

Contract Law in the Energy Market – This includes drafting and reviewing contracts in the energy market, for example in selecting and negotiating supply contracts and reviewing general terms and conditions.

– This includes drafting and reviewing contracts in the energy market, for example in selecting and negotiating supply contracts and reviewing general terms and conditions. Energy Bills and Prices – Incorrect or unclear energy bills can lead to unjustified claims from energy suppliers. Rechtsanwaltskanzlei Siemer checks clients’ energy bills, clarifies any discrepancies and enforces their rights against energy suppliers.

– Incorrect or unclear energy bills can lead to unjustified claims from energy suppliers. Rechtsanwaltskanzlei Siemer checks clients' energy bills, clarifies any discrepancies and enforces their rights against energy suppliers. Legal Questions relating to Renewable Energies

The team at Rechtsanwaltskanzlei Siemer can advise clients on all legal issues relating to renewable energies, such as photovoltaic systems. The law firm will assist clients with contract design, technical requirements and legal framework conditions.

Labour Law

Rechtsanwaltskanzlei Siemer can advise and represent employers and employees alike on all labour law issues and conflicts at a professional level. This includes in particular the following subject areas:

Employer

Examination and accompanying design of, among other things, such as:

Employment contracts

Termination agreements

Creation/checking of job references

Advice, out-of-court and in-court representation in all labour law matters, like:

Protection against dismissal

Notice of change

Employee

Defence against warnings and dismissals

Advice, out-of-court and in-court representation in all labour law matters, such as:

Protection against dismissal

Notice of change

Termination agreement

Bullying

Equal treatment

Limitation of the employment relationship

Holiday entitlements

Maternity leave, parental and care leave

More information

To find out more about Rechtsanwaltskanzlei Siemer and its founder, Beate Siemer, celebrating the achievement of reaching the milestone of being admitted to the bar for nearly 30 years, please visit the website at https://ra-siemer-md.de/.

About Rechtsanwaltskanzlei Siemer

The Magdeburg law firm Siemer specializes in the area of ​​social and general civil law . Other areas of interest include labor , medical and care law.

Contact Rechtsanwaltskanzlei Siemer

Herderstraße 9

Magdeburg

39108

Germany

0391 / 73 79 7 – 0

Website: https://ra-siemer-md.de/