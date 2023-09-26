Millet Seeds Market Trend to Reflect Tremendous Growth Potential With A Highest CAGR of 6.1% by 2030

Millet Seeds Market

Surge in demand for healthy foods, increase in the trend of veganism & extensive use of millets in animal feed fuel the growth of the global millet seeds market

Organic millet seeds and food products made from such millet seeds are becoming highly popular which is increasing demand for millets” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millet Seeds Market by Type, (Pearl Millet, Finger Millet, Proso Millet, Foxtail Millet, and Others), Nature (Conventional and Organic), and Sales Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Store, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030. The global millet seeds market size was valued at $10.1 billion in 2020, and is projected reach $18.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Surge in demand for healthy foods, increase in the trend of veganism, and extensive use of millets in animal feed fuel the growth of the global millet seeds market. On the other hand, adulteration of millet seeds and presence of several other alternatives impede the growth to some extent. However, growing inclination toward having organic foods is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The global report is studied on the basis of type, nature, and sales channel. . Based on type, the global market is bifurcated into pearl millet, finger millet, proso millet, foxtail millet, and others. By nature, the market is segmented into conventional and organic. Based on sales channel the global market is studied across hypermarket/supermarket, specialty store, and others.

Adulteration is a process in which the quality of a commodity or food is reduced by addition of other substances in to the commodity or food. Adulterated food can cause harm to a lot of people as they may contain chemicals or substances that may be harmful or unfit for human consumption. Millet seeds are also adulterated either to increase the weight of the millets seeds being sold, or to make them appear better in appearance. On of the ways of adulteration of millet seeds is the addition of Rhodamine-B to finger millet as determined by FSSAI, which stands for Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. Rhodamine-B is a type of chemical xanthene dye, which is added to finger millets to provide a more vibrant color to the millet seeds.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Based on type, the pearl millet segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost by 2030. The porso millet segment, however, would garner the fastest CAGR of 7.7% throughout the forecast period.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Some of the major players profiled for in the millet seeds market analysis include Allied Seed, Crystal Crop Protection Ltd., Delphi Organic GmbH, Eastern Colorado Seeds, Hancock Seed & Company, Mamta Hygiene Products Pvt Ltd, Mirfak Pty Ltd, Nuts in Bulk, RR Agro Foods, and Soya UK Ltd. Other prominent players analyzed in the report are Alta Seeds, Bayer, CortevaAgriscience, and Johnston Seed Company.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2020, garnering around half of the global market. Europe, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.3% throughout the forecast period.

The global millet seeds market is studied across Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and Rest of World. Asia Pacific and Africa lead in terms of market share for 2020, While Europe is forecasted to grow with significant growth during the forecast period owing to growing demand for healthy foods, extensive advertising and promotion, and large scale veganism. India along with China and western African countries is likely to witness increased demand of millet seeds in the coming years.

