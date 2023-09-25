NB Mining Africa: De la saisie d'actifs et mandats d'arrêt pour fraude à la victoire judiciaire à Dubaï
PARIS, FRANCE, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Une cascade d'activités juridiques façonne la narration autour de NB Mining Africa, avec des événements prenant racine en République Démocratique du Congo (RDC) et étendant leur portée jusqu'à Dubaï.
Dans une démarche financière corporative significative, OCTAVIA LIMITED et NB MINING AFRICA se sont distingués en saisissant des actions de Ruashi Mining, une filiale du renommé groupe chinois Jinchuan Group, en raison de dettes impayées s'élevant à plus de 7 millions de dollars US. Cette décision a été prise suite à l'indifférence continue de Ruashi Mining vis-à-vis de ses engagements fiscaux. Les représentants d'OCTAVIA et de NB Mining Africa ont souligné l'importance cruciale de la transparence financière dans les opérations d'entreprise, exprimant leur espoir pour une résolution pacifique de l'affaire.
Parallèlement, l'attention s'est intensifiée sur Kirszbaum Bertrand. Le bureau du procureur général de la RDC a émis un mandat d'arrêt à l'encontre de Bertrand, le liant à des accusations de faux en écriture. Reconnu comme la figure de proue d'Astalia Investment LTD, des rumeurs circulent concernant son éventuelle évasion des autorités, avec des cachettes supposées allant de la Belgique et la Suisse à la RDC et Dubaï. Ce développement récent met davantage en lumière la réticence de Moïse Katumbi, et de sa société Astalia, à céder le contrôle sur NB Mining et ses actifs associés, même face à des décisions judiciaires irréfutables.
Concluant cette série de drames juridiques entrelacés, M. Pascal Beveraggi et sa société Octavia ont remporté une victoire notable devant la respectée Cour d'appel de Dubaï. L'appel était dirigé contre le candidat présidentiel de la RDC, Moise Katumbi, et sa société, Astalia. La victoire de Beveraggi à la cour de Dubaï intervient après une bataille juridique prolongée concernant la propriété de la société NB Mining. Sa reconquête de propriété, validée en mars 2022 par la Cour congolaise, couplée à ce triomphe récent, souligne la force et la légitimité de ses revendications face aux parties adverses.
La quête incessante de justice de M. Pascal Beveraggi, combinée à l'importance accordée à la responsabilité financière des entreprises, continue de faire des vagues dans la communauté des affaires internationale. Avec d'importantes décisions en RDC et à Dubaï, le récit entourant NB Mining Africa témoigne des complexités et des défis de l'entreprise mondiale ainsi que de l'esprit indomptable de M. Beveraggi.
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A flurry of legal activity is shaping the narrative around NB Mining Africa, with events taking root in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and extending their reach to Dubai.
In a significant corporate financial move, OCTAVIA LIMITED and NB MINING AFRICA made headlines by seizing shares from Ruashi Mining, a subsidiary of the renowned Jinchuan Group in China, over outstanding debts that amass to over $7 million US. The decision came in the wake of Ruashi Mining's consistent disregard for their fiscal commitments. Representatives from both OCTAVIA and NB Mining Africa have emphasized the crucial role of financial transparency in corporate operations, voicing their hopes for a peaceful resolution to the matter.
Simultaneously, the spotlight has intensified on Kirszbaum Bertrand. The General Prosecutor's office of the DRC issued an arrest warrant for Bertrand, connecting him to charges of forgery. Recognized as the managerial figure behind Astalia Investment LTD, rumors are swirling about his potential evasion of authorities, with speculated hideouts ranging from Belgium and Switzerland to the DRC and Dubai. This recent development further underscores the reluctance of Moïse Katumbi, and his firm Astalia, to cede control over NB Mining and its associated assets, even in the face of definitive judicial rulings.
Concluding this series of intertwined legal dramas, Mr. Pascal Beveraggi and his firm Octavia secured a noteworthy victory in Dubai's reputable Court of Appeals. The appeal was against DRC Presidential hopeful Moise Katumbi and his company, Astalia. Beveraggi's win at the Dubai Court comes after a protracted legal battle over the ownership of the NB Mining Company. His regained ownership, validated in March 2022 by the Congolese Court, combined with this recent triumph, underscores the strength and legitimacy of his claims against opposing parties.
Mr. Pascal Beveraggi's relentless pursuit of justice, combined with the overarching emphasis on corporate financial responsibility, continues to make waves in the international business community. With significant rulings in the DRC and Dubai alike, the saga surrounding NB Mining Africa is a testament to the complexities and challenges of global enterprise as well as the prevailing spirit of Mr. Beveraggi.
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Pour plus de détails et références/Further details and references:
- Arrest warrant: http://www.polepress.site/docs/arrest_warrant_kirszbaum_bertrand.pdf
- Ref. case no: No. 1897 /RMP.0507/PG.025/LB8/2023, RMP 4243/PG.023/a/2022/MK, and R.C.A. 37.748/37.377.
- Link to Mandate Order: http://www.nb-mining.com/files/mandate.pdf
- Link to Ruling: http://www.nb-mining.com/files/ruling-37748-37377.pdf
- Dubai Courts Case no: 4/2022/376
- Dubai Courts QR code Verification: SVM-43827/2022/ decided by: 2210 / pronounced by:1354
- Link to Ruling: http://www.nb-mining.com/files/verdict-21-10-2022.pdf
- Ruling translated: http://www.nb-mining.com/files/verdict-google-translate.pdf
