98% of European ecommerce consumers are using social media for product research

Usage of BNPL in European countries Economic situation in European countries over the next 6-12 months Reasons for abandoning purchases or shopping cart

Mollie reveals economically ‘concerned’ consumers rely more on social media, BNPL, and discounts when shopping online but expect to spend more in the next year

As spending increases, ecommerce businesses need to evolve their customer acquisition and retention strategies.” — Ken Serdons, CCO at Mollie