BOARD MEMBER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL YEARGIN NAMED A QUALIFIED RISK DIRECTOR®, AWARDED CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
Bill's successful business career, prolific writing, commitment to service in all aspects of life, and dedication to continuous learning set a standard for all executives and directors.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Bill Yeargin of Orlando, Florida, in the United States. Bill is simultaneously given permission to use the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the top credential offered by the DCRO Institute.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Bill is the CEO of Correct Craft, a 98-year-old company with global operations. He’s served on numerous for-profit and non-profit boards. Currently, Bill serves on the board of the Florida Chamber of Commerce and the Florida Council of 100 and is the chair of the board of the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA). Bill served both the Obama and Trump administrations on cabinet-level advisory councils and was appointed by Florida’s Governor to serve on the University of Central Florida board of trustees.
Bill has been recognized with many of the marine industry’s top awards, including the Boating Industry's “Mover and Shaker of the Year.” Florida Trend magazine recognized Bill as one of “Florida’s Most Influential Business Leaders,” and he is an Orlando Business Journal “CEO of the Year.” Bill was also presented the “Governor’s Business Ambassador Medal” by the Governor of Florida.
Bill has been published hundreds of times and has authored five books, including the best-seller Education of a CEO: Lessons for Leaders. He has been a popular speaker at hundreds of events on six continents and has traveled to over 110 countries. Bill earned his MBA from Nova Southeastern University, an undergraduate degree in accounting, and is a Certified Public Accountant. Bill completed post-graduate studies at Harvard, Stanford, Wharton, Villanova, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
"We’re honored when someone of Bill’s stature comes through our program," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "His successful business career, prolific writing, commitment to service in all aspects of life, and dedication to continuous learning set a standard for all executives and directors. We’re proud to count him among our credential holders and community members."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“I have served as a CEO for nearly 20 years and served on innumerable boards. Even with this experience, the DCRO program significantly expanded my understanding of risk,” said Mr. Yeargin. “I highly recommend it.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig
The DCRO Institute
+1 6122861776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Learn more about the Certificate in Risk Governance® program