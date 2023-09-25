Hundreds protest at Barclays links to Israeli arms companies

On Saturday 23 rd September 2023 hundreds of protesters descended on more than 25 Barclays branches across Britain to demand the bank divests from arms companies supplying Israel with weapons used in its attacks on Palestinians

The campaigners were taking part in a National Day of Action organised by Palestine Solidarity Campaign, War on Want and Campaign Against Arms Trade calling on Barclays to ‘Stop Banking on Apartheid’

Protesters accuse the bank of facilitating Israel’s brutal assaults on Palestinians, which have killed more than 200 Palestinians in 2023 alone.

On Saturday, hundreds of protesters descended on Barclays bank branches across Britain to highlight its role in enabling violence against Palestinians. Protesters gathered at over 25 branches across Britain with banners and placards as part of a National Day of Action organised by Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), War on Want and Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT).

They handed out leaflets to customers and made speeches calling on Barclays to cut links with arms companies supplying Israel.

Research released by PSC, CAAT and War on Want last year uncovered that Barclays holds over £1 billion in shares and provides over £3 billion in loans and underwriting to 9 companies whose weapons, components, and military technology have been used in Israel’s armed violence against Palestinians.

The companies identified include Elbit Systems, which produces military technology, surveillance systems and drones used in Israel’s attacks on Palestinians, including its bombing campaigns of the besieged Gaza Strip. A range of financial institutions have divested from Elbit Systems due to its role in producing weapons used in violation of international law, including internationally banned cluster munitions.

Since the research was released, Barclays branches have been the site of regular protests to demand the bank ends its complicity in Israel’s militarised attacks.

In 2023 alone Israel has killed over 200 Palestinians in military invasions, assassinations and bombing campaigns.

Ben Jamal, Director of Palestine Solidarity Campaign, says “As Israel continues its brutal attacks on Palestinians, Barclays shameful complicity in Israel’s violence must end. The dozens of protests on Saturday showed the growing pressure on Barclays to divest from all companies supplying Israel with weapons and military technology.”