Adarma Appoints James Todd as Chief Technology Officer to Strengthen Commitment to Excellence in Security Operations
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adarma, the leading independent specialist in detection and response services, today announced the appointment of James Todd as Chief Technology Officer. This strategic appointment builds on the company's continued commitment to improving security operations outcomes for enterprise and upper mid-market organisations and follows Adarma’s recent investments in people and talent, its SOCKET Threat Management Platform, and in enhancing and expanding its service offerings.
With a distinguished career spanning more than 20 years in the field of cybersecurity, James joins Adarma from KPMG, where he served as Director in the cybersecurity practice, with a specific focus on security operations and cyber defence. During his tenure at KPMG, James worked with large, complex organisations in defining and developing innovative solutions that enabled clients to securely adopt emerging technologies as part of their digital transformation journeys. His unparalleled understanding of the intricate balance between technological advancement and security imperatives has made him a trusted advisor to public and private sector clients, both in the UK and internationally.
Prior to joining KPMG, James was the Chief Technology Officer for BT Security globally, where he played a pivotal role in spearheading the development of BT's strategic client-facing cyber defence platform, including Managed Detection and Response. He also served as the technical authority for BT's cybersecurity portfolio, where he was responsible for identifying, assessing, and adopting new and emerging technologies from leading vendors and start-up companies worldwide. James' career has seen him work across service providers, enterprise, and advisory organisations, where he has consistently focused on driving measurable outcomes for his clients through implementing strategic capabilities for cyber defence.
James is poised to drive another significant step-change in Adarma’s continued journey to provide cutting-edge solutions and support to organisations striving to mature their security operations. Commenting on this significant addition to the company, John Maynard, CEO at Adarma, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome James as a passionate Cyber Defender to the Adarma team. His extensive background in cybersecurity aligns seamlessly with our mission to empower organisations in their journey to mature security operations. As we serve our clients' ever-evolving needs, James will play a vital role in continuing to position Adarma as the leading international platform for security operations for large, complex organisations."
James shared his excitement about joining Adarma, saying, "I am honoured to join Adarma at this exciting stage. Adarma has a well-established reputation for delivering exceptional value to its clients focused on detection and response services. I look forward to working with the talented team here and contributing to the ongoing evolution of the Adarma SOCKET Threat Management Platform and solutions to meet the dynamic security operations challenges of today's enterprise."
Adarma's commitment to attracting, developing and nurturing talent and investing in its platform and product development continues to distinguish it as a UK security operations leader. The appointment of a globally recognised CTO follows the company's strategic partnership with Scottish Enterprise which partnered with Adarma to accelerate its R&D in October 2022. Following this investment, Adarma has evolved and enhanced its SOCKET Threat Management Platform and released its Managed Detection and Response service rooted in Microsoft XDR technology for upper mid-market and enterprise organisations. Adarma has also enhanced its Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) capabilities and introduced groundbreaking services within Exposure Management, including Attack Path Mapping and Attack Path Reduction.
