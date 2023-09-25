Software Defined Data Center Market to Reach USD 320.59 Billion by 2030 | Top Market players, Trends and Future Growth

Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market Forecast

SDDCs grain traction among businesses, due to their unique advantages, including simplified and automated data center operations.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market," The software defined data center market size was valued at $39.45 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $320.59 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Automated data backup streamlined data center operations, and quicker service delivery through network solutions, including software-defined storage (SDS), software-defined compute (SDC), and software-defined network (SDN) drive the growth of the market.

For instance, VMware released second-generation VMware Cloud in May 2020, a cloud service that combines the convenience and agility of the public cloud with the protection and management of enterprise-grade on-premises infrastructure. Presently, increase in security concerns and integration complexity are important development limitations. However, due to significant technical improvements in the software technology industry, these constraints are projected to fade away in the future.

Based on deployment mode, public segment acquired the major share of software defined data center market size. SDDC allows for the elimination of proprietary hardware dependency; this is one of the benefits that the cloud provides. In addition, this new approach will liberate the IT department so that it can focus on innovative projects that add value to the organization and its bottom line.

Region wise, North America dominated the SDDC market in 2020, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in demand for data storage and surge in investment by companies toward the SDDC across the IT sector.

During the pandemic, the rise in demand for data center consolidation, cloud services, and server virtualization were the primary drivers of the software defined data center solutions. The volume of data created by visiting the web necessitated the use of data centers and cloud services. Moreover, the widespread usage of virtual private networks (VPNs) for remote working and teleconferencing has resulted in increased data traffic on the internet. Several IT infrastructure suppliers are forced to embrace software-defined networking technologies as a result of the pandemic. Thus, these factors propelled the growth of the software defined data center industry during the pandemic.

Key players in the industry:

➢ Citrix Systems, Inc.

➢ Cisco Systems, Inc.

➢ IBM Corporation

➢ Microsoft

➢ Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

➢ SAP SE

➢ Oracle Corporation

➢ Dell Inc.

➢ VMware, Inc

➢ Datacore Software

