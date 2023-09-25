TELUS Mental Health Index reveals two-in-five workers in the US do not know the purpose of an Employee Assistance Program

Despite no cost to workers, 24 percent cite cost as a major barrier in using their company’s EAP

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS Health today released its monthly TELUS Mental Health Index, revealing that two-in-five workers in the US are unfamiliar with the purpose of an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) - also known as an Employee and Family Assistance Program (EFAP) - and what it offers. The Index also found that despite no cost to workers, 24 percent of those surveyed cite cost as a major barrier in using EAPs. Workers who reported being familiar with an EAP and what it offers had a higher mental health score than those who did not.



“Employee Assistance Programs provide a wealth of mental health resources and support for employees and their families, but the fact that 38 percent of workers don't understand the purpose of these programs creates a significant gap in utilization,” said Juggy Sihota, Chief Growth Officer, TELUS Health. “While EAPs have existed for a long time, we also cannot assume employees understand how to access or use them. Companies can demonstrate stronger support for their employees' wellbeing by offering a steady stream of education and information about EAPs to address this gap, to help drive utilization and to increase productivity.”

Underutilization of EAPs directly linked to lack of awareness among employees.

One third (33 percent) of workers are familiar with EAPs, while 29 percent have heard of them, but don’t know what they offer.

Workers who know what an EAP is and what it offers have a mental health score four points higher (73.7) than workers who are not familiar with EAPs (69.7).

Among workers who would not use or are uncertain if they would use an EAP, 34 percent do not know what it covers, 21 percent are concerned about confidentiality, and 20 percent do not know how to access the service.

Workers who said they were concerned about cost have a mental health score of 62.9.

There is a significant disparity between workers’ perceptions of their access to benefits and the reality of the situation. Despite 62 percent of workers stating that they do not have access to an EAP, a survey conducted in 2023 by the International Foundation of Employee Benefits Plans revealed that 81 percent of US employers were offering an EAP.

Perceived affordability barrier impacting workers’ access to support.

The mental health scores of workers reporting affordability as a barrier to accessing mental health support is 24 points lower than workers reporting no barriers and 13 points below the national average.

Workers under 40 are two times more likely than workers over 50 to have reported affordability as a barrier to accessing mental health support.

Workers earning under $100,000 per year are 70 percent more likely to not use an EAP due to cost concerns than those earning over $100,000 per year.



“When people become aware of the opportunity to access free, confidential counselling through an Employee Assistance Program, they are often thrilled. They also deeply appreciate the support their organization provides for this service,” said Paula Allen, Global Leader, Research & Client Insights, TELUS Health. “Many are not aware that the offerings in an EAP extend far beyond counseling to include resources like financial, legal and family support, as well as round-the-clock crisis support available throughout the year. While an EAP serves as a fundamental resource, we’ve gone the extra mile by introducing Total Mental Health - a solution that offers everything in an EAP plus care navigation and sustained guided support on a long-term basis. With an EAP and Total Mental Health, the support available to employees is better than it ever has been, but the challenge of widespread awareness remains.”

The TELUS Mental Health Index score of US workers in August is 71.1, a one-point increase over July.

The August TELUS Mental Health Index also includes findings related to employees who are caregivers, and insights into workplace vacation policies. Read the full US TELUS Mental Health Index report findings here .

About the TELUS Mental Health Index

The survey by TELUS Health was conducted through an online survey from August 4 and August 18, 2023, with 5,000 US respondents. All respondents were employed within the last six months. The data has been statistically weighted to ensure the regional and gender composition of the sample reflects this population.

The TELUS Mental Health Index is based on a response scoring system that then turns individual responses into point values. Higher point values are associated with better mental health and less mental health risk. Scores between 0 to 49 correspond with distress levels, scores between 50 to 79 correspond with strain levels and scores between 80 to 100 correspond with optimal levels of mental health.

About TELUS Health

TELUS Health is a global healthcare leader serving people in more than 160 countries delivering both digital innovation and clinical services to improve total physical, mental and financial health and wellness across the full spectrum of primary and preventive care. By leveraging the power of technology to deliver connected solutions and services both in-person and virtually, TELUS Health is improving access to care and revolutionizing the flow of information while facilitating collaboration, efficiency, and productivity for physicians, pharmacists, health authorities, allied healthcare professionals, insurers, employers and people globally, progressing its vision of transforming healthcare and empowering people to live healthier lives.

Our clinical team is composed of renowned and passionate health professionals around the world delivering best-in-class people-centric care to hundreds of thousands of employers, professionals and their families.

For more information, please visit: www.telushealth.com .

Media contact:

Marielle Hossack



TELUS Media Relations

marielle.hossack@telus.com