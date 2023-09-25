Nuclear Electricity Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
The nuclear electricity market may reach $271.08 billion by 2027, with a 5.7% CAGR, according to TBRC's 2023 Nuclear Electricity Global Market Report.
Nuclear electricity market grows with rising power demand. Asia-Pacific foresees the largest market share. Key players: EDF Group, Exelon Corp., Duke Energy Corp., Enel SpA, NextEra Energy, Inc.
Nuclear Electricity Market Segments
• By Reactor Type: Pressurized Water Reactors (PWR), Fast Breeder Reactor (FBR), Pressurized Heavy-Water Reactor (PHWR), Boiling Water Reactor (BWR), Light Water Graphite Reactor (LWGR), Gas-Cooled Reactor (GCR)
• By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial
• By Technology: Generation I, Generation II, Generation III, and Generation IV
• By Geography: The global nuclear electricity market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Nuclear electricity refers to a clean and efficient way of boiling water to make steam, which turns turbines to produce electricity. The heat produced in the nuclear power reactor core during nuclear fission is used to boil water into steam, which converts the blades of a steam turbine. As the turbine blades turn, they drive generators that produce electricity.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Nuclear Electricity Market Trends And Strategies
4. Nuclear Electricity Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Size And Growth
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
