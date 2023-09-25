Global Medical Feed Additives Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Medical Feed Additives Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The medical feed Additives market may reach $20.75 billion by 2027, with a 7.4% CAGR, according to TBRC's 2023 Medical Feed Additives Global Market report.
Medical Feed Additives market expands due to animal disease prevalence. North America foresees the largest market share. Key players: Zoetis Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, CHS Inc., Purina Animal Nutrition, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Adisseo France Sas, Alltech Inc., Hipro Animal Nutrition, BASF SE, Biostadt India Limited.
Medical Feed Additives Market Segments
• By Type: Antioxidants, Antibiotics, Probiotics And Prebiotics, Enzymes, Amino Acids
• By Livestock: Ruminants, Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture
• By Mixture Type: Supplements, Concentrates, Premix Feeds, Base Mixes
• By Class type: Type A, Type B, Type C
• By Geography: The global medical feed additives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Medical feed additives are various types of products used in animal nutrition to improve the nutritional content and quality of feed, or to improve the health and performance of animals. They help improve the nutritional content and quality of feed, resulting in higher productivity and disease prevention.
