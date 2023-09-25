IoT Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Internet Of Things (IoT) Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IoT market is expected to reach $1057.55 billion by 2027, with a 21.4% CAGR, based on TBRC's 2023 IoT Global Market report.

The IoT market expands through industry applications, like automotive. Asia-Pacific foresees the largest market share. Key players: Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation, Google Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Amazon Web Services Inc.

IoT Market Segments

• By Platform: Device Management, Application Management, Network Management

• By End Use Industry: BFSI, Retail, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transportation, IT & Telecom, Other End-User Industries

• By Application: Building And Home Automation, Smart Energy And Utilities, Smart Manufacturing, Connected Logistics, Smart Retail, Smart Mobility And Transportation, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global IoT market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Internet of Things (IoT) is a physical object network that contains integrated technologies that allow it to connect, sense, and interact with internal or external environments. It is a collection of end-to-end services where companies contract with external vendors to design, build, install, and operate IoT solutions, including consulting advice for IoT planning.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. IoT Market Trends And Strategies

4. IoT Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. IoT Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

