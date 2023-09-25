Core HR Software Market 2023 | Competitive Insights and Outlook 2030 | 112 Pges Report

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- End User (BFSI, Government, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare/Transportation and Logistics/Telecom and IT), Types (Benefits and Claims Management, Payroll and Compensation Management, Personnel Management, Learning Management, Pension Management/Compliance Management/Succession Planning), By ""Core HR Software Market -2023"" Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

Number of Pages: 112

“Global Core HR Software market size was valued at USD 19143.37 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.98% during the forecast period, reaching USD 35763.09 million by 2028.”

Does this report consider the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Precious Metals market?

Yes. As the COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war are profoundly affecting the global supply chain relationship and raw material price system, we have definitely taken them into consideration throughout the research, and we elaborate at full length on the impact of the pandemic and the war on the Precious Metals Industry.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Segment by Type

Benefits and Claims Management

Payroll and Compensation Management

Personnel Management

Learning Management

Pension Management/Compliance Management/Succession Planning

Segment by Application

BFSI

Government

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare/Transportation and Logistics/Telecom and IT

Ultimate Software Group

Employwise (India)

Paycom Software (US)

Sumtotal Systems (US)

Workday (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

Corehr (Ireland)

Paychex (US)

Oracle Corp (US)

Automatic Data Processing (US)

Ceridian HCM (US)

IBM (US)

