Tamil Diaspora Organizations Welcome Lankan Opposition Leader's Call for International Investigation into Easter Bombing
Sri Lanka Killing Fields
The Opposition Leader called for investigation into the “Easter Bombings” on the day after the UK Channel 4 disclosures of SL regime’s complicity in the crime
“Each innocent life cut down cruelly is precious to the loved ones who seek only for truth, accountability and justice for their loved ones””WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tamil Diaspora organizations welcome the call by the Opposition Leader in the Sri Lankan (SL) Parliament for an international investigation into the “Easter Bombings” on the day after the UK Channel 4 disclosures of SL regime’s complicity in the crime.
— Tamil Diaspora Organizations
On the other hand, the deafening silence for the past many years of the SL Sinhala-Buddhist polity and media is beyond understanding to say the least, which has followed the disclosures by the same UK Channel 4 media of the SL regime’s complicity of war crimes and crimes against humanity perpetrated against the Tamils in the Mullivaikkaal Genocide of May 2009. These revelations are fully authenticated by international human rights organizations and broadly substantiated by Resolutions 46/1 and 51/1 on Sri Lanka in the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC). The signatories said, "The incomprehension of the deafening silence is palpable when the alleged perpetrators in both massacres are the same cast of characters in the highest echelons of the Sri Lankan regime!"
There is no doubt the Opposition Leader of Parliament is forthright in calling for an international investigation in the cruel terrorist Easter Bombings; which snuffed out 269 innocent lives including 42 foreigners from 14 countries, while discounting any credibility in internal investigations due to the complicity of the highest echelons of the SL regime. “How then can the Opposition Leader of Parliament, SL Sinhala-Buddhist polity and media in general be silent if not dismissive of the colossal counts of innocent and precious lives of approximately 70,000 innocent Tamils by UN estimates and 146,679 missing and unaccounted by SL Census counts in the Mullivaikkaal Genocide?”, queried the signatories of the organizations. Irrespective of numerical counts, “each innocent life cut down cruelly is precious to the loved ones who seek only for truth, accountability and justice for their loved ones” they emphasized, in echoing the cries of the families of the disappeared.
If the Opposition Leader, SL Sinhala-Buddhist polity, and media in general have any semblance of equality in justice, they can certainly redeem themselves even at this late stage by calling for an international investigation of not only the Easter Bombings but primarily of the credible allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity perpetrated against the Tamils in the Mullivaikkaal Genocide. The signatories of the Tamil Diaspora organizations underscored that such a call will “go a long way towards reconciliation in the polarized society in Sri Lanka”.
1. Australian Tamil Congress; chairperson@australiantamilcongress.com
2. Ilankai Tamil Sangam; president@sangam.org
3. Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam, Human Rights Ministry; Secretariat@tgte.org
4. United States Tamil Action Group (USTAG); info@theustag.org
5. World Thamil Organization; wtogroup@gmail.com
