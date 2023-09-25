Army Medical College Jashore | MBBS Admission Open for Foreign Students with Fortune Education
MBBS in Bangladesh for Indian students | MBBS Admission in Bangladesh for International Students | Army Medical College Jashore | Army Medical College Bogura
Fortune Education is an Exclusive Official Authorized Admission Consultant of Army Medical College Jashore”KATHMANDU, NEPAL, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Army Medical College Jashore, Bangladesh, MBBS Admission Open for Foreign Students with Fortune Education,
— Army Medical College Jashore
Army Medical College Jashore: A Nexus of Medical Excellence
Embark on a transformative journey at Army Medical College Jashore, Bangladesh, a paradigm of excellence in the world of medical education. Located in the serene landscapes of Jashore, this prestigious college is a beacon for aspiring medical practitioners worldwide, offering a golden opportunity to immerse themselves in unparalleled medical knowledge and skills.
Army Medical College Jashore
Location: Jashore Cantonment
Year of Establishment: 2015
Affiliated to Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP)
Recognized by Approved by Bangladesh Medical & Dental Council (BM&DC) and University of Dhaka
Course Offered MBBS
Course Duration 05 Years
Course Curriculum Course Curriculum As per Curriculum of Bangladesh Medical & Dental Council
Residential/Non-Residential Residential
Education System Co-Education (both Male & Female)
Hospital Combined Military Hospital Jashore (CMH)
Hostel 02 (two) well furnished separate hostels for both male and female students are located in the campus.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=97L9K4dTTdE
MBBS Admission Open for Foreign Students with Fortune Education
Fortune Education proudly collaborates with Army Medical College Jashore as the Exclusive Official Authorized Admission Consultant, facilitating seamless admissions for international students. With our assistance, the gates of this revered institution are open wide to foreign students, providing them a platform to fulfill their medical aspirations and contribute profoundly to global healthcare.
https://medicalstudyinbangladesh.com/
Distinguished Learning Experience
Army Medical College Jashore offers an enriching and diverse learning environment, blending rigorous academic learning with extensive practical exposure. The college’s curriculum is internationally acclaimed, structured to meet global medical education standards, and recognized by medical boards worldwide.
Holistic Development and International Appeal
The institution is a confluence of diverse cultures, resonating with international appeal, and is particularly attractive to Indian students due to the proximity, cultural familiarity, and the globally recognized curriculum. It is a hub for holistic development, where students from varied backgrounds come together, share insights, and cultivate a broadened perspective on medical science and healthcare.
MBBS in Bangladesh
MBBS Admission Process in Bangladesh
The admission process is meticulous yet student-friendly. Prospective students are required to meet specific eligibility criteria and submit essential documents. The eligibility mandates a minimum of 60% in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology at 10+2 level. Fortune Education’s dedicated and experienced team provides end-to-end guidance throughout the admission process, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience.
MBBS in Bangladesh for Indian Students
The influx of Indian students choosing Bangladesh for medical studies is ever-growing. The meticulously designed curriculum, focus on practical knowledge, affordable fee structure, and cultural resemblance make Army Medical College Jashore a sought-after destination for Indian students aspiring to carve a niche in the medical field.
https://fortuneedu.org/
A Journey with Fortune Education
Fortune Education stands as a pivotal partner in your journey to gaining admission at Army Medical College Jashore. We streamline the admission procedures, offering comprehensive support from the initial application stage to the final admission, ensuring that every aspiring student can navigate through the process effortlessly.
Our consultants offer personalized guidance, addressing individual needs, queries, and concerns, making the transition to a new academic environment smooth. We are devoted to providing clarity on every aspect, including fees, accommodation, and other logistical elements, allowing students and their families to make well-informed decisions.
Economic Feasibility and World-Class Infrastructure
Bangladesh is renowned for its economical MBBS programs without compromising the quality of education. Army Medical College Jashore maintains an affordable fee structure, enabling students from diverse economic backgrounds to pursue their medical dreams.
https://fortuneedu.org/2023/08/31/facilities-at-army-medical-colleges-in-bangladesh/
The college is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, modern amenities, and advanced technological tools, aimed at providing a conducive learning environment. The well-structured academic modules are complemented by cutting-edge laboratories, extensive libraries, and advanced research facilities, facilitating comprehensive learning.
Apply Online for Direct MBBS Admission
Aspiring medical practitioners can apply online for direct MBBS admission to Army Medical College Jashore through Fortune Education. Our seamless online application process ensures that every aspirant gets a fair chance to apply to this esteemed institution without any complications.
Army Medical College Jashore, in union with Fortune Education, is a gateway to prestigious medical education, sculpting the medical stalwarts of tomorrow. The college’s commitment to fostering academic brilliance and Fortune Education’s unwavering support promise a symbiotic relationship aimed at nurturing medical brilliance. https://mbbsbd.com/mbbs-in-bangladesh-2023-i-fees-structure/
This esteemed college, with its world-class faculty, rigorous academic training, and state-of-the-art facilities, stands as a testament to quality medical education. It’s a sanctuary where medical dreams are nurtured, skills are honed, and professionals are shaped, ready to make a substantial impact on global healthcare systems.
By choosing Army Medical College Jashore and partnering with Fortune Education, you are stepping into a realm of knowledge, opportunity, and transformation, opening a myriad of possibilities in medical science and healthcare. The profound learning and experiences gained here are stepping stones to a distinguished medical career, marked by competence, compassion, and unwavering commitment to humanity.
Start your journey to becoming a part of the global medical community with Army Medical College Jashore and Fortune Education, and make a substantial difference in the world of healthcare. Embrace the opportunity to explore, learn, and grow in an environment that is a blend of traditional wisdom and modern knowledge, all aimed at shaping the healthcare leaders of tomorrow.
https://mbbsbd.org/army-medical-college-jashore-bangladesh/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UFWrXee3M4U
Admission process for MBBS in Bangladesh
MBBS in Bangladesh for Indian students,
To Get Direct MBBS Admission Apply Online: https://fortuneedu.org/application/
Fortune Education is a premier and reputable educational consultancy specializing in medical admissions. As an exclusive official authorized admission consultant for several prestigious medical colleges in Bangladesh, including Army Medical College Jashore and Army Medical College Bogura, Fortune Education plays a pivotal role in shaping the futures of aspiring medical practitioners from across the globe.
FORTUNE EDUCATION
Fortune Education is an Exclusive Official Authorized Admission Consultant of Army Medical College Jashore
Head Office: 23/C, Zigatola, Dhaka-1209, Bangladesh
Bangladesh: +8801995529533
India: +919903355537
Email: fortunebangladesh@gmail.com
Website: www.fortuneedu.org, www.mbbsbd.com
Shah Alam
Fortune Education
+880 1995529533
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
TikTok
Army Medical College Jashore | Direct MBBS Admission in Bangladesh