Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,108 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,963 in the last 365 days.

Tolentino-led ROTC Games in Luzon wraps up with flying colors

PHILIPPINES, September 24 - Press Release
September 23, 2023

Tolentino-led ROTC Games in Luzon wraps up with flying colors

INDANG, CAVITE -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino lauded the successful conduct of the Philippine ROTC Games (PRG) Luzon leg which officially concluded on Saturday at Cavite State University.

"We are doing this not just to foster sportmanship, but to develop patriotism among our youth," said Tolentino.

He added: "Love of country is what the ROTC is anchored on... No amount of coral degradation in the West Philippine Sea can diminish the love of country of our youth."

Tolentino, the founder of the games, hailed the hardwork of the Organizing Committee led by Department of National Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, Commission on Higher Education Chairman Prospero de Vera, and Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Richard Bachmann.

Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa also graced the closing ceremony attended by participating schools from different colleges and universities in Regions 1, 2, 3, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Region 5.

Despite the ongoing Taal volcano smog, the PRG Luzon leg still overcame with a festive indoor closing ceremony without compromising the health of the attendees.

PRG Luzon Leg will be followed by the National Capital Region (NCR) leg on October 8 to 14 and the National Championships from October 22 to 27 to be held at Marikina City.

You just read:

Tolentino-led ROTC Games in Luzon wraps up with flying colors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more