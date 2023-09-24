PHILIPPINES, September 24 - Press Release

September 24, 2023 Surging call for immediate POGO ban gaining ground -- Gatchalian Senator Win Gatchalian said the call for an immediate ban against Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in the country is gaining ground, expressing confidence that the realization of his recommendation will soon take place. Gatchalian said that even former Senate minority floor leader Franklin Drilon has expressed his support for the committee report. It's worth noting that Drilon has consistently advocated for the expulsion of POGOs, asserting that the country is being exploited by organized crime syndicates for money laundering through POGO operations. As early as March 2020, Drilon has urged the government to re-examine its policy of allowing POGO operations in the country noting then that the influx of foreign cash brought to the country was tied to POGO operations. Just recently, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said he would recommend to President Bongbong Marcos the permanent ban of POGOs in the country, emphasizing that "the social costs are quite high" compared to the revenues generated by the government from the industry. "I believe that everyone in government will eventually take a stand against POGOs because it's an effective crime prevention strategy that would provide a safe and secure environment as we aim for sustained economic development," Gatchalian said. The recommendation made by the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, headed by Gatchalian, will be taken in plenary within the week. "Buo ang kumpiyansa ko na ang aking mga kasamahan sa Senado ay papanig sa pagpapatalsik ng mga POGO para tuloy tuloy na ang pag-unlad ng bansa," he said. Gatchalian earlier said that even President Marcos expressed concern about the proliferation of crimes associated with POGOs. The senator said the President even urged him to continue keeping an eye on the industry. Aside from money laundering activities, crimes attributed to the POGO industry have expanded exponentially over the past several years and now include human trafficking, forcible abduction, homicide, illegal detention, kidnapping-for-ransom, theft, robbery-extortion, serious physical injuries, swindling, grave coercion, investment scam, cryptocurrency scam, and love scam. Data from the Philippine National Police show that from January 1, 2017 to June 30, 2023, there were 103 POGO-related crimes. # # # Panawagan para sa agarang pagpapaalis sa POGO lumalakas na � Gatchalian Sinabi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na ang panawagan para sa agarang pagbabawal laban sa Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) sa bansa ay lumalakas, at nagpahayag sya ng kumpiyansa sa kanyang rekomendasyon na nasa kakahain niyang Committee Report sa Senado. Sinabi ni Gatchalian na maging ang dating Senate minority floor leader na si Franklin Drilon ay nagpahayag ng kanyang suporta sa naturang committee report. Kapansin-pansin na ang dating beterano sa Senado ay patuloy na nagsusulong sa pagpapatalsik ng mga POGO. Kung matatandaan, iginiit niya noon na ang bansa ay pinagsasamantalahan ng mga organisadong sindikato para sa money laundering operations sa pamamagitan ng POGO operations. Noong Marso 2020, hinimok ni Drilon ang gobyerno na suriing muli ang patakaran nito hinggil sa operasyon ng POGO sa bansa dahil kapansin-pansin na noon pa lang na ang pagdagsa ng foreign cash na dinadala sa bansa ay nakatali sa operasyon ng POGO. Kamakailan lamang, sinabi ni Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan na irerekomenda niya kay Pangulong Bongbong Marcos ang permanenteng pagbabawal sa mga POGO sa bansa, at binigyang-diin na "ang social costs ay medyo mataas" kumpara sa mga kita na nakukuha ng gobyerno mula sa industriya. "Naniniwala ako na lahat ng nasa gobyerno sa kalaunan ay maninindigan laban sa mga POGO dahil ito ay isang epektibong paraan upang masugpo ang mga krimen na siyang magbibigay ng maayos at ligtas na komunidad habang nilalayon natin ang patuloy na pag-unlad ng ekonomiya," saad ni Gatchalian. Ang rekomendasyon na ginawa ng Senate Committee on Ways and Means, sa pamumuno ni Gatchalian, ay dadalhin sa plenaryo ngayong linggo. "Buo ang kumpiyansa ko na ang aking mga kasamahan sa Senado ay papanig sa pagpapatalsik ng mga POGO para tuloy tuloy na ang pag-unlad ng bansa," aniya. Nauna nang sinabi ni Gatchalian na maging si Pangulong Marcos ay nagpahayag ng pagkabahala sa paglaganap ng mga krimen na nauugnay sa mga POGO. Sinabi ng senador na hinimok pa siya ng Pangulo na ipagpatuloy ang pagbabantay sa industriya. Bukod sa mga aktibidad sa money laundering, ang mga krimen na nauugnay sa industriya ng POGO ay lumawak nang husto sa nakalipas na ilang taon at ngayon ay kinabibilangan ng human trafficking, forcible abduction, homicide, illegal detention, kidnapping-for-ransom, theft, robbery-extortion, serious physical injuries, swindling, grave coercion, investment scam, cryptocurrency scam, at love scam. Ipinapakita ng datos ng Philippine National Police na mula Enero 1, 2017 hanggang Hunyo 30, 2023, mayroong 103 na krimeng may kinalaman sa POGO. # # #