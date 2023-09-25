Submit Release
Future Electronics Announces Exciting Tech Day Event in Southern California on October 3rd

Future Electronics will host an exciting Tech Day event in the Southern California region.

POINTE CLAIRE, QC, CANADA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is thrilled to announce an upcoming Tech Day event in Anaheim. This highly anticipated event is scheduled for October 3rd and promises to be a unique opportunity for engineers and technology enthusiasts to explore the latest innovations in the electronics industry.

Tech Day is a dynamic event that showcases cutting-edge technologies, offers hands-on demonstrations, and provides a platform for networking and collaboration among industry professionals.

The event will feature technical presentations, product demonstrations, and discussions on emerging trends and technologies in the electronics sector.

To register for this exciting event and to access additional information, please visit the official event page.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics
Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 45 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

