Ottopia Signs Commercial Agreement with Serve Robotics for Teleoperation Software in Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery
Serve values Ottopia's expertise in teleoperation and we are excited to add a new technology partner that shares our commitment to excellence and innovation.”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ottopia, the global leader in teleoperation software, today announced that it has signed a commercial agreement with Serve Robotics, the leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, which is pursuing a significant expansion of its fleet. The agreement comes after a pilot which included an extensive evaluation process that saw Ottopia successfully meet Serve’s rigorous criteria for a reliable teleoperation solution.
Serve Robotics conducted a meticulous technical evaluation process that looked at several parameters—including latency, bandwidth, and video quality—as it continues to build its leading robotic platform for redundancy and resilience. Ottopia's teleoperations software excelled in all aspects of this evaluation. Serve is excited to enter a commercial partnership with Ottopia.
Serve Robotics Co-founder and Vice President of Software Development, Dmitry Demeshchuk said, "Serve values Ottopia's expertise in teleoperation and we are excited to add a new technology partner that shares our commitment to excellence and innovation."
Ottopia's CEO and Founder Amit Rosenzweig added, "Our collaboration will help fuel Serve’s growth and advance their track record of efficiency and safety. We are excited to revolutionize last-mile delivery together with Serve, leveraging our cutting-edge technology alongside another market leader."
Ottopia specializes in teleoperation software and is committed to delivering the best-in-class product. The company's excellence in the industry has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan, who selected Ottopia as the global market leader.
About Serve Robotics
Serve Robotics is shaping the future of sustainable, self-driving delivery. The company designs, develops and operates zero-emissions robots that serve people in public spaces, starting with food delivery. Founded in 2017 as the robotics division of Postmates, Serve set out to build a robotic delivery experience that delights customers, improves reliability for merchants, and reduces vehicle emissions to zero. Five years later, the company’s self-driving robots have successfully completed tens of thousands of contactless deliveries in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Spun off as an independent company in February 2021, Serve is backed by Uber and other world-class investors. Serve has several established commercial partnerships and continues to expand its partner platform. Find out more at www.serverobotics.com, follow us on social media via Twitter and Instagram, or apply to join our team on LinkedIn.
About Ottopia
Ottopia is a software company that enables the commercial deployment of all autonomous vehicles (AVs). Using Ottopia's software, remote humans can solve any challenge that autonomy alone cannot. With Ottopia's technology, major OEMs and AV companies close the performance gap of AVs, cut R&D costs, provide flawless customer experience, and meet regulatory requirements for deployment. Ottopia's software currently powers cars, buses, yard and long-haul trucks, construction machines, and delivery vehicles. For more information about Ottopia, please visit https://ottopia.tech or the company’s LinkedIn page.
