Rutland Barracks // DUI, Cocaine Possession

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4005903

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 09/23/2023 at approximately 0103

INCIDENT LOCATION: Business Route 4, West Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Possession of cocaine

ACCUSED: Christopher Oberg

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 23, 2023, at approximately 0103 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Business Route 4 for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Christopher Oberg (28). During the stop, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Oberg was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) and subsequently placed under arrest for DUI. During the search of Oberg’s person Troopers located suspected cocaine. Oberg was transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing and subsequently issued a criminal citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/09/2023 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.