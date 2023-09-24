Rutland Barracks // DUI, Cocaine Possession
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4005903
TROOPER: Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 09/23/2023 at approximately 0103
INCIDENT LOCATION: Business Route 4, West Rutland, VT
VIOLATION: DUI, Possession of cocaine
ACCUSED: Christopher Oberg
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 23, 2023, at approximately 0103 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Business Route 4 for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Christopher Oberg (28). During the stop, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Oberg was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) and subsequently placed under arrest for DUI. During the search of Oberg’s person Troopers located suspected cocaine. Oberg was transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing and subsequently issued a criminal citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/09/2023 at 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Attached
