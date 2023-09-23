Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), and CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE: LAW)

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) NAPCO failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls regarding cost of goods sold (“COGS”) and inventory; (ii) NAPCO downplayed the severity of material weaknesses regarding their internal controls; (iii) NAPCO’s unaudited financial statements from September 30, 2022 to the present included “certain errors” such as overstating inventory and understanding net COGS, resulting in overstated gross profit, operating income and net income for each period; (iv) as a result, NAPCO would need to restate its previously filed unaudited financial statements for certain periods; and (v) as a result, NAPCO’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a NSSC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company’s projected growth and record backlog and also minimized any risk from COVID-19, specifically explaining they were monitoring supply chain issues and affirmed their record backlog would provide a basis for strong growth. Further, the Company provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning procurement delays, supply chain issues, staffing shortages and possession of a record backlog, causing shareholders to purchase AeroVironment’s securities at artificially inflated prices.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) DFS maintained deficient risk management and compliance procedures; (ii) as a result of the foregoing deficiencies, the Company had, inter alia, failed to comply with applicable student loan servicing standards, misclassified certain credit card accounts, overcharged customers, and failed to stem its ballooning credit card delinquency rate; (iii) the foregoing issues, when they became known, would subject DFS to significant financial exposure, regulatory scrutiny, and reputational harm; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE: LAW)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements during the Relevant Period. Specifically, “CS Disco repeatedly touted strong growth in its revenues attributable to customer usage of its cloud-based electronic discovery platform and asserted that it had good advance visibility into changes in the demand from individual customers over time.” Further, “[w]hile the Company also acknowledged that its rapid revenue growth was ‘usage driven’ and may be subject to volatility, it did not inform investors during the Relevant Period that it had any indication of significant headwinds to its growth.”

