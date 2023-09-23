Submit Release
Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of IRBT, CATC, CYTH

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of IRBT to Amazon.com, Inc. for $51.75 in cash per share of IRBT common stock owned.

If you are an IRBT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CATC and Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, CATC shareholders will receive 4.956 shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. for each share of CATC common stock owned.

If you are a CATC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Applied Molecular Transport, Inc. to CYTH for 0.174 shares of CYTH per share of Applied Molecular Transport, Inc. common stock owned.

If you are a CYTH investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law PLLC
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@lifshitzlaw.com


