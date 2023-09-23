NA Chairman’s visit to open up new chapter in Việt Nam-Bulgaria ties: Ambassador

HÀ NỘI, VIETNAM, September 23 - National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ’s official visit to Bulgaria from September 23-26 will open up a new chapter in the traditional friendship and fruitful cooperation between the two countries in general and the two parliaments in particular, Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Đỗ Hòang Long has said.

Long told a Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reporter that Huệ’s visit would be of significance for the bilateral relationship, as this would be the first high-level official visit of a senior Vietnamese leader after Bulgaria established a new-term National Assembly and Government in June 2023, demonstrating Việt Nam’s respect for traditional friends, as well as its desire for Bulgaria to become a bridge to promote its extensive cooperation with other European Union (EU) member countries.

The visit had received broad support and welcome from the State, Government, Parliament, and people of Bulgaria, he said, adding that despite transforming its political regime since 1989, Bulgaria still considered Việt Nam a faithful friend and one of the most important partners in Southeast Asia.

On February 8, 1950, Bulgaria was one of the first 10 countries in the world to officially establish diplomatic relations with the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam. During the years of difficulties and hardships of the struggle for national independence and construction, Việt Nam always received valuable material and spiritual support from the Government and people of Bulgaria.

During the visit, the two sides will discuss measures to consolidate and deepen their traditional friendship, deliberate international and regional issues of mutual concern, promote multifaceted cooperation, especially in such fields as politics-diplomacy, defence-security, economy-trade, science-technology, education-training, culture, sports and tourism, labour and linkages between localities.

This is also an opportunity for the Vietnamese leader to affirm the country’s foreign policy of independence and self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of international relations for peace, cooperation and development; and confirm that Việt Nam continues to be a friend, and a reliable and responsible partner of international friends.

In addition, the visit will also open up chances to promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges, thereby contributing to promoting the image of the country and people of Việt Nam, according to Long.

The diplomat remarked that parliamentary cooperation was also a bright spot in bilateral relations.

Since the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two parliaments in April 2012, they had maintained delegation exchanges, intensified collaboration in legislation, and shared experiences in reforming legal, judicial, administrative documents, building a law-governed state, and making anti-corruption laws, he added. VNA/VNS