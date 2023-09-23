Việt Nam, UK enhance cooperation in law enforcement

LONDON - A high-ranking delegation of the Ministry of Public Security led by its Deputy Minister Lieutenant General Lê Quốc Hùng paid a working visit to the United Kingdom from September 16-21 to strengthen bilateral cooperation in law enforcement.

The delegation held talks with Minister of State (Minister for Immigration) at the Home Office Robert Jenrick, visited the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA), worked with the Metropolitan Police (Met) and visited several Met units.

In the talks with Jenrick, the two sides appreciated close cooperation in crime prevention and control, contributing to ensuring national security, social order and safety in each country.

Some areas of cooperation are becoming the key to law enforcement cooperation between the two countries, including in immigration management, and prevention and control of crimes related to human trafficking and illegal immigration.

The two sides agreed to boost cooperation in an extensive, effective and practical manner, helping to build political trust and deepen the strategic partnership between Việt Nam and the UK.

They pledged to maintain and promote the exchange of delegations at all levels; share experience and information in immigration, repatriation and entrance-exit; and coordinate in investigations into cases related to human trafficking, illegal immigration, use of high technology, fraudulent appropriation of property, financial crimes, and money laundering.

Hùng suggested the two sides soon negotiate and sign an agreement on the extradition of criminals to complete the legal corridor and create favourable conditions for future cooperation activities.

After the talks, the two sides conducted expert-level discussion sessions on several cooperation areas of mutual interest, including the issue of receiving citizens, fighting falsification of visa application documents, communications about safe migration, and the organisation of the 2nd Việt Nam - UK Migration Dialogue in London, and the consideration of organising an online appeal hearing for Vietnamese citizens whose asylum requests are denied by the British side, and the fight against human trafficking.

To increase the effectiveness of information exchange and serve investigation and verification, the UK's Home Office proposed the two sides research, build, negotiate and sign an agreement on the sharing of criminal records in the near future.

Visiting the NCA, Deputy Minister Lê Quốc Hùng and Rob Jones, Director General for Operations at the NCA, committed to working closely to exchange and share experiences and information in the fields of crime prevention and control, especially those related to illegal migration, cybercrimes, and those using high technology, and money laundering; and coordinating in holding seminars, and capacity building training courses.

Working with the Metropolitan Police, the Vietnamese officer suggested the two sides promote coordination and share experiences in ensuring security and order, especially for high-level delegations, special events, and important and key targets of each country.

He proposed the British side organise training courses to improve the capacity of officers and soldiers of the Ministry of Public Security, and share experiences in building criminal databases, and consider the possibility of establishing cooperative relations between Met and the Hanoi Department of Public Security.

On this occasion, the Ministry of Public Security's delegation also visited the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK. VNA/VNS