Star Trek Spirits Charts a New Course with the Premiere of the Captain's Table Series
The Captains Table is an ongoing program, each batch is meticulously crafted, one Barrel at a time. Batch #1 sold out quickly and we are now opening up sales of Batch #2.”NEW YORK, NY, US, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE CAPTAINS TABLE: Designed as an ongoing program featuring limited production runs comprised of only 200 bottles per release. Each batch is created from a single barrel and will be released one batch at a time. Crafted by the esteemed Master Distiller Crispin Cain, this series spotlights an array of ultra-premium Whiskey & Bourbons. Each bottle is encased in a custom-designed octagon collector's box with a special light base, illuminating the bottle to create a spectacular “Star Trek” themed collectible.
— Star Trek Spirits
Members of this exclusive Captain's Table society will additionally obtain a distinctive metal coin medallion nestled within the bottle topper. Much like the saucer of the “U.S.S Enterprise-D”, known for its detachability, the zenith of the Captain’s Table topper features a detachable magnetic metal medallion. This exclusive coin is more than a collectible; it also acts as a key to unlock an array of special privileges including access to private tastings and exclusive virtual distillery experiences.
TM & © 2023 CBS Studios Inc. “Star Trek” and related marks and logos are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
ABOUT STAR TREK WINES AND SPIRITS
Star Trek Wines and Spirits, a collaboration between CBS and Wines That Rock, is a celebration of “Star Trek's” iconic characters, moments, and episodes. We aim to bring a unique and immersive experience for “Star Trek” fans and enthusiasts through our limited-edition releases. Our passion lies in creating beverages that are not only collectibles but also a testament to the spirit of exploration and discovery at the heart of “Star Trek”.
ABOUT WINES THAT ROCK
For 15-plus years, the Wines That Rock mission has been to create premium wines that enhance the direct connection between brands and fans. Wines That Rock delivers uniquely creative brand extensions while maintaining authenticity and fun!
The founders of Wines That Rock, LLC have been at the forefront of bringing pop culture to fans for decades. Originally born out of a passion for music and wine, Wines That Rock launched its namesake collection of classic wines influenced by the spirit of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Working together with brand owners such as NBC Universal, ABC, The Rolling Stones, NPR, TCM, Cirque du Soleil, Downton Abbey, Discovery plus many others, Wines That Rock specializes in bringing new and exciting wines and wine clubs to market. With over 35 years of Rock ‘n’ Roll experience, Wines That Rock promotes, produces, and markets their one-of-a-kind wines to a global marketplace.
ABOUT PARAMOUNT CONSUMER PRODUCTS
Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products’ portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and SHOWTIME®. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world’s most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount branded apparel, visit www.ParamountShop.com.
